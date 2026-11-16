"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: David Fincher, Elizabeth Debicki and Peter Weller Attend Netflix Screening of THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH
Zach Cregger, Scott Cooper, Gore Verbinski and Kemp Powers were also among the guests at the Los Angeles event.
On Thursday, November 12th, Netflix hosted a small screening for 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' at the Ross House in Los Angeles. Director David Fincher, actors Elizabeth Debicki and Peter Weller, and editor Kirk Baxter were in attendance and participated in a Q&A moderated by Jonathan Groff, who starred in Fincher's Mindhunter.
Other notable guests included Zach Cregger, Cameron Crowe, Scott Cooper, Gore Verbinski, Craig Gillespie, Steven Zaillian, Ti West, Emile Hirsch, Frances Fisher, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Candy Clark, Kemp Powers, Luke Davies, and Beverly D'Angelo, among others.
Earlier, BroadwayWorld reported that the film, with Brad Pitt returning as Cliff Booth from a screenplay by Quentin Tarantino, is set in 1977 Hollywood. It will debut for a two-week exclusive engagement in IMAX theaters globally on November 25, 2026, before arriving on Netflix on December 23, 2026. Read the earlier story here.
Photo Credit: Netflix
Photo Credit: Netflix
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