My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: Dame Judi Dench, Alan Cumming, Nicola Coughlan, Tramell Tillman, and James Blunt Set for THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW
Guests also include Cynthia Erivo, David Tennant, Robert De Niro, and Ben Stiller on upcoming episodes.
BBC AMERICA has released new preview clips for the seventh episode of The Graham Norton Show, debuting on Thursday, November 12 at 11pm ET/PT.
Airing weekly, all-new episodes are also available to stream the same day on AMC+, Acorn TV, and All Reality.
This week, Graham welcomes Oscar-winner Dame Judi Dench, who chats about her new memoir 'Is It Too Late to Make a Run For It?'; award-winning stage and screen star Alan Cumming, who discusses returning to the UK stage in 'My Fair Lady'; 'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan, who talks about her powerful new drama 'I am Helen' and starring in the next season of 'Only Murders in the Building'; Emmy-winning actor Tramell Tillman on his new holiday film 'Ebenezer' and the new season of 'Severance'; and musical guest James Blunt performs.
Preview Clips
Dame Judi Dench Loves Having Her Photograph Taken
Dame Judi Dench Has Been Expecting Mr. Bond
Alan Cumming on the Correct Way to Bow
Nicola Coughlan on the Excitement of Being Cast in Another Hit Show
Tramell Tillman's Past Marching Band Experience
Tramell Tillman on His 'Mission Impossible' Role
Additional Upcoming Episodes
Episode Eight – Thursday, November 19, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; available to stream same day on AMC+, Acorn TV, and All Reality. Guests include: Cynthia Erivo, David Tennant, Laura Linney, Rob Brydon, and Noah Kahan.
Episode Nine – Thursday, November 26, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; available to stream same day on AMC+, Acorn TV, and All Reality. Guests include: Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Oliver, and Take That.
Episode Ten – Thursday, December 3, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; available to stream same day on AMC+, Acorn TV, and All Reality. Guests include: Jack Lowden, Jack Whitehall, and Sienna Spiro.
These listings are subject to change. Video clips will be available prior to air.
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