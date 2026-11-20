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The world of Dune comes to life in Downtown Los Angeles as DUNE: The Experience officially opens its doors to the public today. Presented through a partnership between Legendary Entertainment, and Fever, and co-produced by AKJOHNSTON Group, the immersive attraction invites audiences to step inside Denis Villeneuve's acclaimed cinematic trilogy to promote the theatrical release of Dune: Part Three on December 18.

Located at 330 S. Alameda Street, the limited-time experience takes visitors on a cinematic journey through monumental sets, interactive storytelling, and striking Visual Environments. Guests will encounter more than 200 original costumes, props, and weapons from all three films, stand alongside an authentic, screen-used ornithopter, and come face-to-face with a colossal sandworm in an unforgettable recreation of the Arrakis desert.

Along the way, visitors will decode hidden messages, explore Paul Atreides' throne room, and discover a collection of authentic film archive pieces showcasing the craftsmanship behind the acclaimed film trilogy.

The adventure culminates with cinematic projections that bring the Arrakis desert to life. Beyond the main attraction, guests can enjoy themed cocktails, mocktails, and bites at Sietch Commons, as well as explore exclusive merchandise at the Giedi Prime themed store.

Ahead of its public opening, DUNE: The Experience celebrated its Los Angeles debut with an exclusive premiere on November 19, welcoming entertainment industry executives, media, influencers, and special guests for a first look at the attraction and an evening celebrating the world of Dune.

The opening night celebration featured special remarks from Isabel Solano, VP of Original Experiences at Fever, and James Ngo, EVP of Franchise Management at Legendary Entertainment.

Ticket and Location Details

DUNE: The Experience is now open at 330 S. Alameda Street in Downtown Los Angeles. The approximately 60-minute experience welcomes visitors of all ages, with tickets available at dunetheexperience.com, through the Fever app, and at feverup.com. Additional cities will be announced at a later date.

Dune: Part Three opens only in theaters and IMAX across North America on December 18, 2026.

About DUNE: The Experience

DUNE: The Experience is a limited-time immersive attraction presented in partnership with Legendary Entertainment, and Fever, and co-produced by AKJOHNSTON Group. Inspired by Denis Villeneuve's acclaimed Dune film trilogy, the experience brings the cinematic universe to life through monumental sets, immersive technology, interactive storytelling, and authentic costumes and artifacts from the films. Opening ahead of the theatrical release of Dune: Part Three, the attraction offers audiences a unique opportunity to step inside one of cinema's most celebrated science-fiction worlds.

For more information, visit dunetheexperience.com.

About Dune: Part Three

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present A Legendary Pictures Production In Association With Image Nation Studios, A Film By Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three, only in theaters and IMAX across North America on December 18, 2026, and internationally beginning 16 December 2026. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and in China by Legendary East.

DUNE: PART THREE TM & © 2026 Legendary and WBEI. All Rights Reserved.

About Legendary

Legendary Entertainment is a leading independent media studio with film (Legendary Pictures), television and digital (Legendary Television and Digital Media) and comics (Legendary Comics and Publishing) divisions dedicated to owning, producing and delivering content to worldwide audiences. Legendary has built a library of marquee media properties and has established itself as a trusted brand that consistently delivers high-quality, commercial entertainment and successfully translates the world's most popular fan-driven IP. In aggregate, Legendary Pictures-associated productions have realized grosses of nearly $21 billion worldwide at the box office. To learn more, visit: www.legendary.com.

About Fever

Fever is the world's leading tech platform for live entertainment and culture, inspiring over 300 million people last year to discover the best experiences across more than 55 countries. With a mission to democratize access to culture and entertainment in real life, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique experiences and events — from immersive exhibitions and sports to interactive theatrical performances, museums, concerts, and festivals — while empowering its partners with data and cutting-edge technology to develop and expand new experiences worldwide.

Photo Credit: Getty Images













Photo Credit: Getty Images

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