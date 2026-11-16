Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER Tickets to Go on Sale for Dallas Debut at Music Hall at Fair Park

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Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America (BAA) are pleased to announce tickets for the Tony Award-winning musical comedy, DEATH BECOMES HER, will go on sale Friday, November 20 at 10 a.m. for its engagement at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park. DEATH BECOMES HER will make its Dallas debut May 11-23, 2027, as part of the 2026/2027 Broadway Dallas Series.

Single tickets for DEATH BECOMES HER will be available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2728. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-413-3927 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.

Lowe Cunningham, producer of DEATH BECOMES HER and Senior Vice President, Head of Creative & Strategy at Universal Theatrical Group, said, 'It has been such a joy bringing DEATH BECOMES HER to life on stage and I'm beyond thrilled to be embraced as we have by Broadway audiences. On behalf of the entire creative team and company, we are so proud that we will be able to share this musical and entertain audiences with laughter across the country for years to come with this tour.'

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for. After one sip of Viola's magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. See it now and laugh for eternity.

Cast

Leading the company are Jackie Burns (Madeline Ashton), Kristen Beth Williams (Helen Sharp), Ken Marino (Ernest Menville), Nasia Thomas (Viola Van Horn), Louis A. Williams Jr. (Chagall), Michael Buchanan (Stefan), and Gail Bennett (Standby for Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp).

Joining the company are Calvin Cooper, Nick Cortazzo, Tiki Hopson, David Houle, Karma Jenkins, Tyler Jimenez, Caroline Kane, Bryn Purvis, Jordan Vasquez, and Candace Janin Washington, with swings Ian Liberto, McKinley Knuckle, Alicia Albright, and Savannah Cooper.

Creative Team

DEATH BECOMES HER features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.

DEATH BECOMES HER features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony Award and Academy Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend, sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski, hair and wig design by two-time Drama Desk Award winner Charles LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, fight direction by Drama Desk Award winner Cha Ramos, with music supervision by Tony Award and Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman, music direction by Ben Cohn, dance & music arrangements by Tony Award nominee Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by Tony Award and Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Julia Mattison & Noel Carey, music coordination by Kristy Norter, casting by The TRC Company, and general management by 321 Theatrical Management. Marcia Goldberg serves as Executive Producer.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of DEATH BECOMES HER is available via Concord Theatricals Recordings on all streaming and digital platforms and CD and 2-LP vinyl.

DEATH BECOMES HER opened on Broadway on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

DEATH BECOMES HER is produced by Universal Theatrical Group (UTG), overseen by Jimmy Horowitz (Chairman of Business Affairs and Operations, NBCUniversal), and led by Lowe Cunningham (Senior Vice President, Head of Creative & Strategy, Universal Theatrical Group). DEATH BECOMES HER on Broadway is co-produced by James L. Nederlander, Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw, Jason Blum & James Wan, Debra Martin Chase, John Gore Organization, and Marc Platt.

DEATH BECOMES HER is based on the Universal Pictures 1992 film, written by David Koepp and Martin Donovan, directed by Robert Zemeckis.

For more information visit DeathBecomesHer.com.

About Broadway Dallas

Since 1941, the non-profit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Broadway Dallas relies on a variety of funding sources to offer affordable ticket prices, preserve the historic theatre, educate young audiences and develop impactful community programs.

Broadway Dallas gratefully acknowledges the support of its season sponsors, American Airlines, Texas Instruments, and WFAA, as well as its annual fund donors and corporate partners. For more information about Broadway Dallas, visit BroadwayDallas.org.

About Broadway Across America

Broadway Across America (BAA), part of The John Gore Organization family of companies, is a leading presenter, distributor, operator, and marketer of Broadway theater worldwide. Led by owner John Gore, a record 27-time Tony Award winner and Emmy Award recipient, BAA pioneered the Broadway subscription touring model and is the leading presenter of first-class Broadway productions across more than 45 North American markets. Since its founding, BAA has produced, presented, and invested in hundreds of Broadway, touring, and international productions, helping introduce millions of theatergoers to the power of live performance. The organization is committed to expanding access to the arts through education, community engagement, and initiatives that inspire the next generation of artists, arts professionals, and audiences.













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