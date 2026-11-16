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BBC AMERICA has released new preview clips for the eighth episode of The Graham Norton Show debuting on Thursday, November 19 at 11pm ET/PT.

Airing weekly, all-new episodes are also available to stream the same day on AMC+, Acorn TV, and All Reality.

This week, Graham welcomes award-winning actor Cynthia Erivo who chats about her new film 'Prima Facie'; David Tennant discusses the new season of 'Rivals'; triple Oscar nominee Laura Linney talks about her one woman show 'My Name Is Lucy Barton'; top comic Rob Brydon speaks on the upcoming sitcom 'Bill's Included'; and singer-songwriter Noah Kahan performs.

Cynthia Erivo Ran a Marathon Whilst Playing in Dracula

David Tennant Found in Beacon, New York?

David Tennant Remembers 'Glamorous & Mischievous' Dame Jilly Cooper

David Tennant Created an Imaginary Assistant

Laura Linney was Terrified During Her One Woman Play

Additional Upcoming Episodes

EPISODE NINE – THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality

Guests include: Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Oliver, and Take That.

EPISODE TEN – THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality

Guests include: Jack Lowden, Jack Whitehall, and Sienna Spiro.

EPISODE ELEVEN – THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality

Guests include: Danny Boyle, Miranda Hart, and Ashe.

These listings are subject to change. Video clips will be available prior to air.

Watch full episodes: https://www.bbcamerica.com/shows/the-graham-norton-show

Twitter: @BBCAMERICA #GrahamNorton

Previous coverage: Dame Judi Dench, Alan Cumming, Nicola Coughlan, Tramell Tillman, and James Blunt Set for THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW











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