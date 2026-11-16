"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Cynthia Erivo, David Tennant, Laura Linney, Rob Brydon and Noah Kahan Set for THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW
Rob Brydon will discuss the upcoming sitcom BILL'S INCLUDED, with episodes streaming on AMC+, Acorn TV and All Reality.
BBC AMERICA has released new preview clips for the eighth episode of The Graham Norton Show debuting on Thursday, November 19 at 11pm ET/PT.
Airing weekly, all-new episodes are also available to stream the same day on AMC+, Acorn TV, and All Reality.
This week, Graham welcomes award-winning actor Cynthia Erivo who chats about her new film 'Prima Facie'; David Tennant discusses the new season of 'Rivals'; triple Oscar nominee Laura Linney talks about her one woman show 'My Name Is Lucy Barton'; top comic Rob Brydon speaks on the upcoming sitcom 'Bill's Included'; and singer-songwriter Noah Kahan performs.
Cynthia Erivo Ran a Marathon Whilst Playing in Dracula
David Tennant Found in Beacon, New York?
David Tennant Remembers 'Glamorous & Mischievous' Dame Jilly Cooper
David Tennant Created an Imaginary Assistant
Laura Linney was Terrified During Her One Woman Play
Additional Upcoming Episodes
EPISODE NINE – THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality
Guests include: Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Oliver, and Take That.
EPISODE TEN – THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality
Guests include: Jack Lowden, Jack Whitehall, and Sienna Spiro.
EPISODE ELEVEN – THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10, 11pm ET/PT on BBC AMERICA; Available to Stream Same Day on AMC+, Acorn TV, & All Reality
Guests include: Danny Boyle, Miranda Hart, and Ashe.
These listings are subject to change. Video clips will be available prior to air.
Watch full episodes: https://www.bbcamerica.com/shows/the-graham-norton-show
Twitter: @BBCAMERICA #GrahamNorton
Previous coverage: Dame Judi Dench, Alan Cumming, Nicola Coughlan, Tramell Tillman, and James Blunt Set for THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW
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