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Composer and jazz artist Stephanie Chou has shared a fall update featuring a trailer for her silent film scoring project, a Thanksgiving cooking song, a short history of the qipao dress, and news of an upcoming Jazz Road tour. Photo by Shervin Lainez.

Chou wrote that she had a great time at the Chinatown Arts Festival in New York City a few weeks ago, and thanked everyone who came. She also said she enjoyed speaking at the 1882 Foundation Chinese American Women in History conference and meeting many women who are making an impact.

Silent Films in Sound: The Curse of Quon Gwon & The Tong Man

Chou released a new trailer from her latest project, new scores to two classic Asian-American silent films. Commissioned by the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art, the scores were also performed at Joe's Pub and Think!Chinatown Arts Fest. She described it as her first scoring project:

The Tong Man (1919), a crime drama starring Sessue Hayakawa

The Curse of Quon Gwon (1917), the earliest known Chinese-American film

'Experimenting with different musical worlds -- from various jazz, Chinese folk, and modern film references to exploring diegetic music -- was such a joy!'

The next screening of the program is planned for DC in May 2027.

TamáleDumpling at Joe's Pub

Ahead of Thanksgiving in the US, Chou shared 'TamáleDumpling,' a cooking song she wrote celebrating a multicultural Thanksgiving. The performance is complete with chef hats, aprons, and audience participation.

It was originally written in 2023 for a 20-minute piece for White Snake Projects, for 3 vocalists and fully staged. The Joe's Pub version used 2 vocalists in an unstaged version, and Chou noted that 'you can hear we're still trying to 'adjust the spices' a bit…'

What is a 'tamaledumpling'? 'Is it a tamale stuffed inside a dumpling? A dumpling wrapped inside a tamale? Some blend of the two? I don't know - it's a new dish that celebrates the blending of cultures through food! Food has always been the center of our large East-meets-West Thanksgiving gatherings.'

Qipao History and Social Media

Chou has begun posting more casual videos on social media, including rehearsal and behind-the-scenes footage. Among them are a short video on the history of the qipao dress and why she likes wearing it onstage, and a glimpse into some favorites from her qipao collection.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Recap

Chou also shared a recap of her Jazz at Lincoln Center show from earlier this year. The setlist included some of her core repertoire: General's Command 將軍令, In the Moon You'll See My Heart 月亮代表我的心, Making Tofu, Eating Grapes 吃葡萄, I Want You To Be My Baby/Wo Yao Ni de Ai, and Jasmine Flower 茉莉花.

Most of the songs are on her studio album 'Asymptote.' A 'Do You Eat Grapes?' T-shirt and other merchandise are also available.

Other News and Recent Press

Chou is a recipient of a Jazz Road Rural Tour grant from South Arts, with spring touring locations to be announced. She has also started a Bandcamp page.

She was featured in JAZZ & BEYOND INTEL in 'Stephanie Chou Building Bridges,' which says, 'It's a workout trying to keep up with [her] bold and versatile artistry...Our conversation zigzags through a multitude of her projects...'

The silent films program was reviewed in 'A Wonderful Trip Through History,' and her Jazz at Lincoln Center show was reviewed in 'Chou Played Wonderfully at Jazz at Lincoln Center.'

Coming Up

Show announcements for the first half of 2027 are expected in Chou's next email. Comfort Girl is set to come out in spring 2027.

Dragon and Commissioning Partners

Chou's piece Dragon for erhu and string trio is out. 'From the expressive playing to the beautiful sound, I'm so happy w this recording. Hope you enjoy listening!'

She is looking for commissioning partners to help create more movements for the other 11 animals in the Zodiac, and interested parties are asked to contact her directly.

Chou also thanked everyone who has helped bring the music to life: 'our attentive audiences, generous donors, and friends. I'm so grateful you're part of my community. We're excited to continue creating.' Tax-deductible donations can be made through her website.

Last year, Chou was a guest on Cindy Hsu's CBS News NY morning show, where they talked about music as a universal language, Comfort Girl, and more.

More information is available at www.stephaniechoumusic.com.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez















Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

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