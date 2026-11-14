"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Clips From REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Cover Nvidia CEO Scandal, Media Habits and Politics
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders joined Bill Maher, Aaron Parnas and Dasha Burns in a post-show conversation on HBO.
Following are clips from 'Real Time with Bill Maher' for Friday, November 13, 2026. 'Real Time with Bill Maher' airs Fridays at 10:00pm ET (10:00pm PT, tape delayed) on HBO, with additional replays throughout the week on HBO and HBO 2, and is available for streaming on HBO Max.
Monologue: Red Flags | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)
Bill reacts to the big scandal surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in his Real Time monologue.
The Clipping Economy | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)
Bill and his guests – Dasha Burns and Aaron Parnas – discuss media consumption in the age of smart phones and short attention spans.
New Rule: Let's VIbe | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)
Americans don't like being governed by people who think they're better than everyone else, but they don't like people who take pride in being way worse.
Overtime with Bill Maher: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Aaron Parnas, Dasha Burns (HBO)
Bill and his Real Time guests – Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Aaron Parnas and Dasha Burns – continue their conversation after the show.
Real Timers – X @RealTimers IG @realtimers
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders – IG @sarahhuckabeesanders, X @SarahHuckabee
Aaron Parnas – IG @aaronparnas, X @AaronParnas
Dasha Burns – IG @dashaburns, X @DashaBurns
This week's guests were Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Aaron Parnas, and Dasha Burns.
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