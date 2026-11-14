Photos: Clips From REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Cover Nvidia CEO Scandal, Media Habits and Politics

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Following are clips from 'Real Time with Bill Maher' for Friday, November 13, 2026. 'Real Time with Bill Maher' airs Fridays at 10:00pm ET (10:00pm PT, tape delayed) on HBO, with additional replays throughout the week on HBO and HBO 2, and is available for streaming on HBO Max.

Monologue: Red Flags | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

Bill reacts to the big scandal surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in his Real Time monologue.

The Clipping Economy | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

Bill and his guests – Dasha Burns and Aaron Parnas – discuss media consumption in the age of smart phones and short attention spans.

New Rule: Let's VIbe | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

Americans don't like being governed by people who think they're better than everyone else, but they don't like people who take pride in being way worse.

Overtime with Bill Maher: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Aaron Parnas, Dasha Burns (HBO)

Bill and his Real Time guests – Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Aaron Parnas and Dasha Burns – continue their conversation after the show.

Real Timers – X @RealTimers IG @realtimers

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders – IG @sarahhuckabeesanders, X @SarahHuckabee

Aaron Parnas – IG @aaronparnas, X @AaronParnas

Dasha Burns – IG @dashaburns, X @DashaBurns

This week's guests were Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Aaron Parnas, and Dasha Burns.













Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone