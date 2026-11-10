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Photos: Christopher Briney and Michelle Randolph Star in CLASHING THROUGH THE SNOW Trailer, Streaming on Prime Video

Lukas Gage, Andrew Schulz, Julia Fox and Paris Hilton also star in CLASHING THROUGH THE SNOW, written by Danny Mackey and Rebecca Ewing.

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Photos: Christopher Briney and Michelle Randolph Star in CLASHING THROUGH THE SNOW Trailer, Streaming on Prime Video

Prime Video has released the trailer for CLASHING THROUGH THE SNOW, a romantic comedy directed by Carlson Young. The film stars Christopher Briney, Michelle Randolph, Lukas Gage and Andrew Schulz, with Julia Fox and Paris Hilton. It will stream globally on Prime Video on November 23, 2026.

In the film, a holiday snowstorm strands rival publishing editors Ryan Mitchell (Christopher Briney) and Hannah Hendricks (Michelle Randolph) at the airport, forcing them into a shared rental car for a cross-country race to New York. With budget cuts threatening to eliminate one of their jobs, both are secretly chasing a career-saving deal, turning every mile into a high-stakes showdown. But between roadside mishaps, unexpected detours and small-town charm, the holiday spirit has a way of melting even the fiercest rivalry into something neither of them saw coming.

Credits

Directed by Carlson Young

Written by Danny Mackey & Rebecca Ewing

Starring Christopher Briney, Michelle Randolph, Lukas Gage, Andrew Schulz, with Julia Fox and Paris Hilton

Produced by McG, Mary Viola, Lena Roklin, Bruce Wayne Gillies

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Photos: Christopher Briney and Michelle Randolph Star in CLASHING THROUGH THE SNOW Trailer, Streaming on Prime Video — photo 9 of 9

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