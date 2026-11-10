My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: Christopher Briney and Michelle Randolph Star in CLASHING THROUGH THE SNOW Trailer, Streaming on Prime Video
Lukas Gage, Andrew Schulz, Julia Fox and Paris Hilton also star in CLASHING THROUGH THE SNOW, written by Danny Mackey and Rebecca Ewing.
Prime Video has released the trailer for CLASHING THROUGH THE SNOW, a romantic comedy directed by Carlson Young. The film stars Christopher Briney, Michelle Randolph, Lukas Gage and Andrew Schulz, with Julia Fox and Paris Hilton. It will stream globally on Prime Video on November 23, 2026.
In the film, a holiday snowstorm strands rival publishing editors Ryan Mitchell (Christopher Briney) and Hannah Hendricks (Michelle Randolph) at the airport, forcing them into a shared rental car for a cross-country race to New York. With budget cuts threatening to eliminate one of their jobs, both are secretly chasing a career-saving deal, turning every mile into a high-stakes showdown. But between roadside mishaps, unexpected detours and small-town charm, the holiday spirit has a way of melting even the fiercest rivalry into something neither of them saw coming.
Credits
Directed by Carlson Young
Written by Danny Mackey & Rebecca Ewing
Starring Christopher Briney, Michelle Randolph, Lukas Gage, Andrew Schulz, with Julia Fox and Paris Hilton
Produced by McG, Mary Viola, Lena Roklin, Bruce Wayne Gillies
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