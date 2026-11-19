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Ahead of the film's limited release this Friday, November 20, Sumerian Pictures hosted a special screening of its critically acclaimed film JOSEPHINE at DGA Theater. Cast and crew including actor/producers Channing Tatum, Gemma Chan, actor Mason Reeves and writer/director/producer Beth de Araújo walked the red carpet ahead of the screening. In front of a packed audience, Beth de Araújo gave a powerful introduction. Special guests at the screening included Lily James, Don Cheadle, David Chase, and Travon Free.

The special screening concluded with rousing applause and Channing Tatum, Gemma Chan, Mason Reeves and Beth de Araújo took the stage to participate in a conversation with Deadline's Antonia Blyth. Gemma Chan reflected on her early commitment to the film in 2019 while Channing Tatum and Beth de Araújo highlighted how they created a safe on-set environment for breakout actress Mason Reeves. Later in the conversation, Mason Reeves explained how she bonded with Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan on-set and even played a round of rock, paper, scissors with Channing on stage. She also touched on what it meant for JOSEPHINE to be her first ever acting role.

Following the Q&A, cast, crew and guests gathered in the DGA Atrium for a reception with hors d'oeuvres and drinks. The evening was a resounding success and celebration of an undeniably powerful film that will open in limited theaters this Friday, November 20 before expanding nationwide on December 4.

About JOSEPHINE

Written, produced, and directed by Beth de Araújo, featuring a breakout debut from actress Mason Lily Reeves, and the critically acclaimed performances from Channing Tatum, Gemma Chan, and Phillip Ettinger, JOSEPHINE follows the psychological fallout after eight-year-old Josephine (Reeves) witnesses a crime in Golden Gate Park. As she acts out, her parents (Tatum and Chan) struggle with helping their daughter cope, while facing their own fears around the topic and how to address it with their child.

Josephine is produced by David Kaplan, Josh Peters, Beth de Araújo, Marina Stabile, Channing Tatum, Gemma Chan, Mark H. Rapaport, and Crystine Zhang, with executive producers Emanuel Nuñez and Jordan Rapaport.

Film Details

Written and Directed by Beth de Araújo

Starring Mason Reeves, Channing Tatum, Gemma Chan, Philip Ettinger, Syra McCarthy, Eleanore Pienta

Produced by David Kaplan, Josh Peters, Beth De Araújo, Marina Stabile, Channing Tatum, Gemma Chan, Mark H. Rapaport, Josh Beirne-Golden, Crystine Zhang

120 minutes | USA | English

In select theaters November 20; nationwide December 4.

About Sumerian Pictures

Founded by Ash Avildsen, Sumerian is an artists-led independent creative studio celebrating 20 years of making music as Sumerian Records. The company more recently expanded into film distribution (Sumerian Pictures) and published media, and graphic novels under the banner of Sumerian Comics.

Photo Credit: Todd











































Photo Credit: Todd

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