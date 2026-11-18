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From THE NIGHT OF THE 12TH director Dominik Moll comes CASE 137, a taut, Palme d'Or-nominated police procedural starring César winner Léa Drucker. The film arrives on VOD and digital on December 4, 2026.

SYNOPSIS

Following the Yellow Vest protests of Paris in 2018, internal affairs officer Stéphanie Bertrand must investigate the conduct of her fellow police officers during the demonstrations. Though striving to remain objective, Stéphanie's position leaves her at stark odds with the rest of the police force. When she scrutinizes the near-fatal assault of a teenage protester from her hometown, Stéphanie is met with growing institutional pressure to drop the case and move on. The further her investigation develops, the more Stéphanie's faith in the system she belongs to is tested.

From Dominik Moll, the award-winning French director of The Night of the 12th, comes his latest procedural -- 'a piercing slow-burn examination of police brutality' (The Hollywood Reporter) led by the 'marvelous' (Screen Daily) Léa Drucker in a César-winning role for Best Actress. Timely and socially resonant, CASE 137 is a tautly constructed study of institutional violence which asks charged questions about corruption and accountability in the criminal justice system.

CASE 137 (2025)

Directed by: Dominik Moll

Written by: Gilles Marchand, Dominik Moll

Cast: Léa Drucker, Jonathan Turnbull, Mathilde Roehrich, Pascal Sangla, Claire Bodson, Julien Lilti

Produced by: Caroline Benjo, Barbara Letellier, Carole Scotta

Genre: World Cinema/Crime/Drama

RT: 106 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Sound: 5.1

Language: French with English Subtitles











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