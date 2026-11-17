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One entire century ago, a recording session in Bristol, Tennessee, changed the trajectory of music, culture and legacy in the American South. Known colloquially as the Bristol Sessions, Ralph Peer's 1927 recordings of Jimmie Rodgers, the Carter Family, and many more for the Victor Talking Machine Company became known as the 'big bang' of modern country music, and the rest, they say, is history.

On the centennial anniversary of the 1927 Bristol Sessions, the twin cities of Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia, will host the 26th annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion from Sept. 10-12, 2027 paying special tribute to the historic anniversary. 'One hundred years of the 1927 Bristol Sessions is a milestone that our whole region is incredibly excited to celebrate,' says Festival Director, Richard Oakley. 'With every conversation we have for Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2027, from branding design to the lineup, we are putting the history of the 1927 Bristol Sessions front and center.'

The initial lineup announcement for Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2027 includes 19 performers to honor the 19 recording artists that took part in the 1927 Bristol Sessions.

Initial 2027 Lineup

Old Crow Medicine Show presents 'The 2027 Bristol Sessions'

Emily Ann Roberts

Wednesday

Carlene Carter

Trey Hensley

Maggie Rose

Ken Pomeroy

Magoo

Willi Carlisle

Fabrizio

Belle Frantz

River Shook

Emily Nenni

Mason Via

Slap Dragon

Lucille Klement

Adam Bolt

The Corklickers

Bratfolk

The Birthplace of Country Music is proud to present a festival that highlights a diverse cross-section of roots music, with acts like Emily Ann Roberts and Wednesday alongside Carlene Carter and Trey Hensley. 'We have been talking about this lineup for a long time already. We wanted to both pay tribute to the last 100 years of country music, while also shining a light on just how far the Sessions' influence has spread, and set the table for what creative heights that it is going to reach next,' says Oakley. 'We didn't worry too much about genres, or what is and isn't considered 'country music,' but instead we have focused on matching the artistic spirit of 1927 Bristol Sessions.'

'This whole year of celebration will be a generational moment for Bristol,' Oakley adds. 'We have so much to share from the last century, and we are proud to welcome music fans from all over the world home to Historic Downtown Bristol to learn about the 1927 Bristol Sessions.'

With the initial lineup announcement, some of the special anniversary events are coming into focus. 'We have a few moments planned that will pay tribute from multiple angles, and show different sides of this story,' says Oakley of the festival's 2027 programming. 'At the top of that list is Old Crow Medicine Show presenting 'The 2027 Bristol Sessions' on Saturday night, from the iconic State Street Stage. We can't reveal too much, yet we look at this as the grand finale of the 100th Anniversary. We can't wait to share more about this performance soon.'

Tickets are on-sale now for the 26th annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion at bristolrhythm.com.

About Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia is heralded as The Birthplace of Country Music, home to the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings. The award-winning Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion is a celebration of that great legacy and is renowned for its diverse headliners, established touring acts, up-and-coming artists, and some of the Appalachian region's finest music across a wide variety of roots genres. It is also noted for its unique downtown setting along State Street, where Virginia and Tennessee meet to form the twin cities of Bristol. For more information about Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion visit BristolRhythm.com.

About the Birthplace of Country Music

Located in Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia, the Birthplace of Country Music (BCM) is the parent nonprofit organization of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival, and Radio Bristol. It is the mission of BCM to perpetuate, promote and celebrate Bristol's rich music heritage; to educate and engage audiences worldwide regarding the history, impact and legacy of the 1927 Bristol Sessions from which BCM derives its name; and to create recognition, opportunities and economic benefit for BCM's local and regional communities. BCM accomplishes this mission through each of its primary branches (museum, festival, and radio station), special projects and events, and a multitude of community and educational outreach programs. Visit BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org for more information.

Photo Credit: Ashli Linkous







Photo Credit: Sophie Harris







Photo Credit: Ashli Linkous

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