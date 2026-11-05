Photos: Bimini, Heidi and Sarah Story to Join Drag Hag Christmas Charity Rave in Walthamstow

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Bimini, Bradley Skeng, Heidi and BBC Radio 1's Sarah Story join the debut of Drag Hag, a new club night from drag queen Sandra Spitz aka Steven Braines, co-founder of the award-winning HE.SHE.THEY. and former head of events at Glitterbox.

Taking place at Walthamstow Trades Hall on Saturday the 19th of December, Drag Hag: A Xmas Story brings together house, disco and garage selectors with a cast of drag hosts and dancers. Every DJ and performer is donating their time, with all profits going to LGBTIQ+ homelessness charity The Outside Project.

Hosting proceedings is Braines' alter ego Sandra Spitz, the self-styled 'world's messiest drag queen', whose exploits span pro wrestling and stand-up comedy, with a celebrity following that includes Lana Del Rey, Violet Chachki and electro icon Peaches. Expect Christmas chaos, drag excess and enough festive misbehaviour to put the ho back in ho, ho, ho.

Behind the seasonal sequins is a cause close to Braines' heart. The Outside Project runs a community shelter, centre and domestic abuse refuge for LGBTIQ+ people experiencing homelessness, providing vital support through winter and beyond.

Steven Braines, aka Sandra Spitz:

'I didn't have a key to my own front door for about two years in London. I slept everywhere from friends' couches to my student brother's basement, alongside gay saunas, the office I worked in and some places I'd really rather forget. The anxiety still rises up in me when I think about it, and no one is immune. The Outside Project does such vital work because LGBTIQ+ people are particularly vulnerable to being thrown out of their family home or running away. I've been totally overwhelmed by the amount of people who agreed to perform for free also to make this happen!'.

Laik Ecola, Co Founder and Joint Managing Director of The Outside Project adds:

'This winter is going to be particularly rough so we are gearing up to hopefully open our Trans+ Winter Night Shelter in a new, 24hr venue. The queer community in London has had our backs, boosting us to continue developing and fighting for safe, inclusive space for our community and why we're so thrilled to have Drag Hag and their stellar line-up fundraising for us at their Xmas do. So much respect, gratitude and solidarity to all involved'.

On the decks, Canadian house heavyweight Heidi joins Sarah Story, bringing the club instincts behind BBC Radio 1's Future Dance, and Bimini, the Drag Race UK breakout and fashion provocateur. Designer and club kid Brother of Set steps into the booth, while rising London DJ/producer's Bradley Skeng and Ross Anderson link up for their first-ever back-to-back set.

Keeping the floor suitably unruly are hosts and dancers Aiden Strickland, Bobby, drag kings Chiyo and Clay Taurus, Balkan beauty Iris Glamorous, Italian temptress Loren Dell'Arco, London Trans+ Pride founder Lucia Blayke and Sandra Spitz, with a few more festive interlopers still to be announced.

Running from 6pm to 1am, Drag Hag leaves room for anyone who likes their dancefloor action a little earlier. Expect house, disco and garage, hosted havoc and the most passive-aggressive Christmas cracker pull of the year. Ugly Christmas jumpers and festive drag are encouraged.

Tickets are on sale now via DICE and Walthamstow Trades Hall.

NOTES TO EDITORS

The Outside Project (LGBTIQ+ Outside CIC) runs an LGBTIQ+ community shelter, centre and domestic abuse refuge in London for LGBTIQ+ people experiencing homelessness. Its work includes a Trans+ Winter Night Shelter. More at lgbtiqoutside.org.

Sandra Spitz is a dark cabaret drag queen with Blackpool-glamour style, known for sharp stand-up that she writes herself. She is the drag persona of Steven Braines, co-founder and MD of the award-winning HE.SHE.THEY., the global queer-inclusive events brand and record label, and former head of events at Glitterbox. Steven has run events in more than 30 countries, including stage takeovers at Coachella, Creamfields and Tomorrowland, and nights at Amnesia and Pacha in Ibiza.

Bimini (they/them) is a London-based DJ, musician and writer who broke through on RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2021. They release music through Relentless Records/Sony Music and are a resident for HE.SHE.THEY.

Sarah Story is a DJ, vocalist, producer and broadcaster who presents Future Dance on BBC Radio 1.

Bradley Skeng is a London DJ and producer who has remixed artists including Bushbaby and MK as well as playing for brands such as Defected, HE.SHE.THEY. Feel It! Torture Garden and more alongside the likes of Roi Perez and Erol Alkan through to Eats Everything and Horse Meat Disco.

Heidi is a house and techno DJ, a long-time BBC Radio 1 presenter, and founder of the global Jackathon parties and the label Heidi presents Jackathon Jams.

Ross Anderson is a Welsh-born, London-based DJ whose sets mix old school house, techno and ghetto tech with plenty of diva vocals. He has a drag persona Destiny who might make an appearance…

Brother of Set is a shape-shifting London fashion designer and club kid.





























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