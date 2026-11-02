Photos: Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, Peter Berg Attend THE MOSQUITO BOWL Screening

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Netflix's THE MOSQUITO BOWL special screening took place at The Whitby Hotel on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, followed by a Q&A with stars Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson and Tom Francis, co-writer-director Peter Berg, producer Alex Gayner and co-writer Buzz Bissinger, moderated by Tomris Laffly. The evening concluded with a reception at The Whitby.

In attendance were stars Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, Tom Francis, co-writer-director Peter Berg, producer Alex Gayner, and co-writer Buzz Bissinger.

Special guests in attendance included Paul Schrader, casting director Bonnie Timmermann, and actress Candice Bergen.

The film is set to open theatrically on October 30, 2026, with its Netflix premiere on November 25, 2026. It follows the true story of college football stars who enlisted in the Marines after the attack on Pearl Harbor. First-look photos from the film were released earlier this year.

An earlier screening was held in Los Angeles on October 19, hosted by Jennifer Garner; read more about that event.

Photo Credit: Netflix















Photo Credit: Netflix

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