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Paramount+ has announced that BY ANY MEANS, the historical crime thriller starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Mark Wahlberg, will make its exclusive Paramount+ streaming premiere on December 3. Directed by Elegance Bratton, with a script written by Sascha Penn, the film also stars Nicole Beharie, Josh Lucas and Giancarlo Esposito.

The film, which was released theatrically on September 4, 2026, is inspired by a true story. It follows a young Black FBI agent (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who is sent into 1960s Mississippi to investigate a wave of brutal killings targeting civil rights leaders. Forced to work alongside notorious mafia hitman Greg Scarpa (Mark Wahlberg), he finds himself pulled into a deadly hunt where justice and vengeance begin to blur.

Directed by Elegance Bratton (The Inspection), the film explores the collision of justice and vengeance against the backdrop of the Civil Rights Movement, bringing together two men divided by their backgrounds, methods and beliefs.

The ensemble cast also includes Nicole Beharie, Josh Lucas, LisaGay Hamilton, LaChanze and Ethan Embry with David Strathairn and Giancarlo Esposito.

Production Details

Paramount Pictures presents a Hammerstone Studios, Thunder Road Films, Freedom Principle Production, Ballpoint Production and Municipal Pictures production, BY ANY MEANS. The film is directed by Elegance Bratton and written by Sascha Penn. Producers include Alex Lebovici, Chester Algernal Gordon, Elegance Bratton, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson. Executive producers include Christopher Tremann, Lee Broda, Adam Kolbrenner, Sascha Penn, Wayne Marc Godfrey, Nicki Cortese, Chase Vergari, Gianni Benvenuto, Ibrahim Mohammed, Yasmyne Mohammed, Logan Coles, Jonathan Miller, Rob McGillivray, Mark Holder, Christine Holder, Dorit L. Hakim-Kramer, Lee Shira, Walter Josten, Patrick Josten, Brian Keefe, Kim Atwood Cleworth, Atty Cleworth, Victor Moyers, Petr Jákl.











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