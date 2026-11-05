Photos: BTS to Bring ARIRANG Tour Kaohsiung and Jakarta Finale to Cinemas Nov. 21 and Dec. 29

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Trafalgar Releasing, HYBE, and BIGHIT MUSIC (a label under HYBE) are presenting BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' IN KAOHSIUNG & JAKARTA: LIVE VIEWING, bringing the year-end finale of BTS' history-making BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' across Asia to cinemas worldwide this November and December. From the crowds in Kaohsiung to the year-end finale in Jakarta, audiences will have the opportunity to experience two full-length stadium concerts from BTS (RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook), presented live on the big screen.

Featuring its signature 360-degree in-the-round stage design that places audiences at the center of the performance, the live cinema broadcasts capture the full production scale of the 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG'.

Screening Schedule

Kaohsiung: Saturday, November 21 (with encores in selected markets Sunday, November 22).

Jakarta: Tuesday, December 29 (screenings in select markets on Wednesday, December 30)

Tickets

Global tickets go on sale Thursday, November 5 at www.btsliveviewing.com, beginning at 5 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. GMT, coinciding with the launch of the event's official trailer on the band's official YouTube channel. Tickets in Korea will go on sale at the earlier time of 10 a.m. KST. For full screening schedules, local ticketing details, and to sign up for event alerts, visit www.btsliveviewing.com. Screening times vary by territory; in some regions, broadcasts are delayed to accommodate local time zones.

Marc Allenby, Chief Executive Officer of Trafalgar Releasing, said, 'We are pleased to continue our collaboration with HYBE and BIGHIT MUSIC to bring more dates from this monumental world tour to global audiences. These upcoming broadcasts from Kaohsiung and Jakarta capture the unmatched scale and energy of BTS live in stadiums, giving the fan community around the world a shared big-screen celebration to close out 2026.'

The Kaohsiung and Jakarta broadcasts mark the latest live viewing events of the 'ARIRANG' world tour, following global events from Goyang and Tokyo in April, a homecoming and debut anniversary broadcast from Busan in June, and broadcasts from Buenos Aires and São Paulo in October. These cinematic events have brought millions of fans together worldwide to experience full-length BTS stadium concerts on the big screen.

The tour's Asia leg, promoted by Live Nation, kicks off Thursday, November 19 in Kaohsiung at Kaohsiung National Stadium, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or 'Beyond the Scene,' are a South Korean band that have established themselves as one of the defining global acts of the 21st century. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and their deep connection with fans, the band has established a legacy as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), earned seven No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world. Released in March 2026, BTS' fifth studio album ARIRANG debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while its lead single 'SWIM' debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2026, BTS returned to the global stage with the 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG'' and made history by headlining the first-ever FIFA World Cup Halftime Show.

About Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, brings fans together in more than 15,000 cinemas across 132 countries. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's operations include production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of live or pre-recorded content to cinemas worldwide, led by an international team. Featuring live concerts, music documentaries, world-class opera, award-winning theatre, and more from leading names in entertainment such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Metallica, Oasis, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, the Royal Opera House and others, Trafalgar Releasing has most recently handled international distribution for Taylor Swift | THE ERAS TOUR, the highest-grossing concert film of all time. Information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.trafalgar-releasing.com.

About HYBE

HYBE Corp. (HYBE), rebranded from Big Hit Entertainment in March 2021, is a global entertainment lifestyle platform company built on music and technology. Under its mission, 'DISCOVER A NEW UNIVERSE, UNLOCK AN IMMERSIVE JOURNEY,' HYBE creates immersive experiences through artists, content, platforms, and services for fans around the world. HYBE's multi-label system includes BIGHIT MUSIC, BELIFT LAB, SOURCE MUSIC, PLEDIS Entertainment, KOZ ENTERTAINMENT, ADOR, ABD, YX LABELS, and JCONIC, while HYBE AMERICAS manages a diverse portfolio including Blue Highway Records, music publisher Big Machine Music and Quality Control Music in the U.S., along with HYBE's labels in Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic market. Beyond music, HYBE continues to expand across concerts, video content, gaming, original stories, retail, and fan platforms, including Weverse, a global superfan platform. With operations across Korea, Japan, the U.S., Mexico, China, and India, HYBE continues to shape the future of entertainment by combining music, technology, and platform innovation.

About BIGHIT MUSIC

BIGHIT MUSIC is an industry-leading music label that continues to pioneer new paths driven by a strong belief in music and ceaseless support from fans. BIGHIT strives to create music heretofore unseen in the world through its inimitable way, creating the music that symbolizes an era that can resonate with fans across the world. Artists under the label include Lee Hyun, BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and CORTIS.













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