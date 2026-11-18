"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: BEHEMOTH, Starring Pedro Pascal, to Open in Theaters December 4 Following Los Angeles Screening
Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor, Will Arnett and Hank Azaria are among the ensemble cast of the film, which premiered at the New York Film Festival.
BEHEMOTH, starring Pedro Pascal, Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor, Alexa Swinton, Kaya Ralls, Erik Griffin, JoBeth Williams, and Margarita Levieva, with Hank Azaria and Will Arnett, opens in theaters December 4.
A Los Angeles All-Guild Screening and Performance, hosted by Spike Jonze, took place on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California. A Los Angeles CAA Tastemaker Screening and Q+A, with an introduction from DAVID BENIOFF, took place on Monday, November 16, 2026.
In Attendance
Tony Gilroy, Writer/Director/Producer
Pedro Pascal, 'Alex Serian'
Eva Victor, 'Nadia Hynes'
Kaya Ralls, 'Bronte'
Erik Griffin, 'Bobby Royster'
John Gilroy, Producer/Editor
Sanne Wohlenberg, Producer
Margit Pfeiffer, Supervising Sound Editor
Steven A. Morrow, C.A.S., Sound Mixer
Donald Mowat, Makeup & Hair Designer
About the Film
A gifted cellist, Alex Serian (Pedro Pascal), returns home to Los Angeles after 20 years on the road. Music, which has been the constant, all-consuming river of his life, begins to carry Alex on an adventure that will change him forever.
The film premiered as the Centerpiece Selection of the 64th New York Film Festival on October 2, 2026, at Alice Tully Hall, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld. The BEHEMOTH! Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring original music by The Behemoth! Collective, has been released by Hollywood Records.
Credits
Written and Directed by Tony Gilroy
Produced by Tony Gilroy, p.g.a., Sanne Wohlenberg, p.g.a., John Gilroy, p.g.a.
Executive Producer Jeremy Reitz
Director of Photography Damián García
Production Designer Jade Healy
Editor John Gilroy, ACE
Costume Designer Mary Zophres
Music by The Behemoth! Collective
Casting by Carmen Cuba
Run Time: 127 min
Rated: R
Photo Credit: Getty Images
Pedro Pascal attends the Behemoth! special screening at Alex Theatre on November 17, 2026 in Glendale, California.
(L-R) Tony Gilroy, Erik Griffin, Kaya Ralls, Eva Victor and Pedro Pascal speak onstage during the Behemoth! special screening at Alex Theatre on November 17, 2026 in Glendale, California.
(L-R) Kaya Ralls, Tony Gilroy, and Eva Victor attend the Behemoth! special screening at Alex Theatre on November 17, 2026 in Glendale, California.
(L-R): Tony Gilroy and Pedro Pascal attend the CAA Tastemaker Screening of Behemoth! on Monday, November 16, 2026.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
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