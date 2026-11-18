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BEHEMOTH, starring Pedro Pascal, Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor, Alexa Swinton, Kaya Ralls, Erik Griffin, JoBeth Williams, and Margarita Levieva, with Hank Azaria and Will Arnett, opens in theaters December 4.

A Los Angeles All-Guild Screening and Performance, hosted by Spike Jonze, took place on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California. A Los Angeles CAA Tastemaker Screening and Q+A, with an introduction from DAVID BENIOFF, took place on Monday, November 16, 2026.

In Attendance

Tony Gilroy, Writer/Director/Producer

Pedro Pascal, 'Alex Serian'

Eva Victor, 'Nadia Hynes'

Kaya Ralls, 'Bronte'

Erik Griffin, 'Bobby Royster'

John Gilroy, Producer/Editor

Sanne Wohlenberg, Producer

Margit Pfeiffer, Supervising Sound Editor

Steven A. Morrow, C.A.S., Sound Mixer

Donald Mowat, Makeup & Hair Designer

About the Film

A gifted cellist, Alex Serian (Pedro Pascal), returns home to Los Angeles after 20 years on the road. Music, which has been the constant, all-consuming river of his life, begins to carry Alex on an adventure that will change him forever.

The film premiered as the Centerpiece Selection of the 64th New York Film Festival on October 2, 2026, at Alice Tully Hall, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld. The BEHEMOTH! Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring original music by The Behemoth! Collective, has been released by Hollywood Records.

Credits

Written and Directed by Tony Gilroy

Produced by Tony Gilroy, p.g.a., Sanne Wohlenberg, p.g.a., John Gilroy, p.g.a.

Executive Producer Jeremy Reitz

Director of Photography Damián García

Production Designer Jade Healy

Editor John Gilroy, ACE

Costume Designer Mary Zophres

Music by The Behemoth! Collective

Casting by Carmen Cuba

Run Time: 127 min

Rated: R

Photo Credit: Getty Images



Pedro Pascal attends the Behemoth! special screening at Alex Theatre on November 17, 2026 in Glendale, California.

(L-R) Tony Gilroy, Erik Griffin, Kaya Ralls, Eva Victor and Pedro Pascal speak onstage during the Behemoth! special screening at Alex Theatre on November 17, 2026 in Glendale, California.



(L-R) Kaya Ralls, Tony Gilroy, and Eva Victor attend the Behemoth! special screening at Alex Theatre on November 17, 2026 in Glendale, California.



(L-R): Tony Gilroy and Pedro Pascal attend the CAA Tastemaker Screening of Behemoth! on Monday, November 16, 2026.











Photo Credit: Getty Images

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