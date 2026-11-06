Photos: Apple TV and Awkwafina Celebrate Premiere of AWKWAFINA: THE UNLIKELY COOK, Now Streaming Globally

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Apple TV celebrated the premiere of the new documentary series 'Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook' with a tastemaker screening at the Crosby Street Hotel, followed by a special reception at Phoenix Palace in New York City.

The event opened with a screening at the Crosby Street Hotel, ahead of the global launch on Apple TV. Spotlighting the journey and honoring her family legacy, the evening continued with a Q&A featuring award-winning comedian, host, and executive producer Nora Lum, aka Awkwafina, in a lively conversation moderated by Condé Nast Traveler's Caroline Shin. The star told the audience, full of loved ones and tastemakers, about discovering her love of cooking: 'It's not something you should be afraid of, and it's not too late to rediscover your roots and where you come from.' Inspired by her grandmother, Awkwafina shared her heartfelt gratitude for bringing the series and Lum's to life, noting that her 'grandma's best years of her life were working in her restaurant.'

The screening was followed by an intimate gathering with Awkwafina's friends and family at Phoenix Palace, along with New York restaurateur Cory Ng and chef Zhan Chen, who helped Awkwafina in the series and throughout the night to bring back memories of her family restaurant, Lum's, engaging guests with passed bites inspired by flavors from the docuseries.

Awkwafina was joined by her father Wally Lum, family, and staff from the original Lum's Restaurant, alongside series contributors, comedian Jimmy O. Yang, actor Lori Tan Chinn, Ng, Chef Zhan, as well as acclaimed filmmakers Roger Ross Williams, Jean Tsien and Julie Goldman, and executive producers David Brindley and Itay Reiss, and executive in charge Lily Fitzpatrick.

'Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook' is streaming globally now on Apple TV, with new episodes weekly. The eight-episode documentary series follows Hollywood actor and comedian Nora Lum (a.k.a. Awkwafina) on an inspiring culinary road trip as she learns the craft and attempts to revive her family's beloved Chinese eatery.

'Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook' is produced for Apple TV by Twofour and is executive produced by Nora Lum, David Brindley, Itay Reiss and Caroline Davies. This is the second collaboration between Twofour and Apple TV, following the celebrated, Emmy Award-nominated travel series 'The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy,' starring Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy.

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 924 wins and 3,904 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning and history-making comedies 'Widow's Bay,' 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Academy Award Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award winner 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $14.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Photo Credit: Apple TV







Awkwafina and Lori Tan Chinn attend the special reception for Apple TV’s “Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook” at Phoenix Palace on November 5, 2026, in New York City.

(L-R) Lily Fitzpatrick (Executive in Charge, Twofour), Awkwafina, Itay Reiss (EP) and David Brindley (EP, Twofour) attend the New York screening of "Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook" at the Crosby Street

(L-R) Cory Ng, Awkwafina and Zhan Chen attend the special reception for Apple TV’s “Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook” at Phoenix Palace on November 5, 2026, in New York City. Photos available for download



Photo Credit: Apple TV

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