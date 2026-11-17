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Clarinettist Annelien Van Wauwe, together with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Nicolò Umberto Foron, brings together the Clarinet Concertos of Aaron Copland and Gerald Finzi — two works written just a year apart in the aftermath of the Second World War. The album, Copland & Finzi: Clarinet Concertos (PTC5187596), is set for release on PENTATONE, with a physical release (standard CD) in February 2027 and a digital release on 12 February 2027. Audio resolutions are Dolby Atmos, 96k/24 Stereo, and 44,1k/16 Stereo.

Copland's Concerto, written for the legendary clarinettist and bandleader Benny Goodman, reflects the confidence and energy of post-war America, moving from a lyrical and spacious opening to a vibrant finale infused with jazz. Finzi's Concerto, written for Frederick 'Jack' Thurston, takes a more introspective path, combining lyrical warmth with an underlying sense of melancholy before reaching a bright and optimistic conclusion. Together, the works offer two distinct responses to the same historical moment, each making full use of the clarinet's expressive and virtuosic range.

Recorded at City Halls in Glasgow, the album brings together two works that have been important to Van Wauwe throughout her artistic life. Her approach was to stay close to the essence of both composers' intentions, with detailed preparation and a strong sense of artistic honesty. Finzi asks for breath, line and nuance; Copland for clarity, character and rhythmic vitality. Working with Foron sharpened these differences, bringing fresh energy and drive to Copland and a mature, respectful intensity to Finzi. Van Wauwe's longstanding relationship with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra made the collaboration a natural choice.

'My relationship with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra goes back many years and includes important milestones in my artistic life. One of my first major projects with them was Finzi's Clarinet Concerto, during my time as a BBC New Generation Artist under the guidance of Sir James MacMillan. Over time, the BBC SSO has become one of my favourite orchestras to work with. From the very first note I ever played in the City Halls, I felt an immediate connection to the acoustic, the atmosphere, and the musicians' openness, which made it clear that they would be the ideal partner for this recording.

'Working with Nicolò Foron has been a real inspiration throughout this project: a fresh, highly energetic breeze in Copland, and the most mature, respectful, and emotionally intense approach in Finzi.

'I sincerely hope that Finzi's Clarinet Concerto will, over time, become as widely known and performed as Copland's, and that it will take its rightful place on concert stages. I have invested all my energy, inspiration, and motivation into making this album, and I am very much looking forward to sharing it with you now, dear reader.'

Annelien Van Wauwe

Tracklist

Aaron Copland (1900–1990)

Clarinet Concerto (1947–48)

1 I. Slowly and expressively – Cadenza

2 II. Rather fast

Gerald Finzi (1901–1956)

Clarinet Concerto, Op. 31 (1948–49)

3 I. Allegro vigoroso

4 II. Adagio ma senza rigore

5 III. Allegro giocoso

About the Artists

Belgian clarinettist Annelien Van Wauwe highlights the clarinet as a solo instrument on the international stage. A former BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artist, Van Wauwe has won numerous international competitions. Her joint Second Prize award at the ARD International Music Competition in Munich in 2012 was a decisive step towards international recognition. She won a Borletti-Buitoni Trust Award in 2018 and an Opus Klassik Award in 2020 with her debut album Belle époque.

Nicolò Umberto Foron is a German-Italian conductor whose exceptional talent has been recognized through major international accolades, including first prize at the Donatella Flick London Symphony Orchestra Conducting Competition in 2023 and at the International Conducting Competition 'Jeunesses Musicales' in Bucharest in 2021. Frequently featured on Classic FM, where his videos have reached millions of views, Foron was named among the '30 Under 30' artists of 2025.

The recording marks the PENTATONE debut of both Foron and the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

Photo Credit: Eva Ravel Photography























Photo Credit: Eva Ravel Photography

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