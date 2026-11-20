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ELSINORE, the film about actor Ian Charleson, is now playing in select theaters. The release schedule calls for the film to expand on November 25th and to be available everywhere on December 4th. Clips from the film have been released.

The film is directed by Simon Stone from a screenplay by Stephen Beresford. It stars Andrew Scott, Olivia Colman, Billie Piper, Johnny Flynn, Luke Thompson, David Dawson, Matthew Beard, Joe Locke, Monica Dolan, Georgie Glen, Sadie Soverall, Adeel Akhtar, Dickie Beau, Juliet Stevenson, and Peter Mullan. The producers are Andrea Occhipinti, Gabrielle Tana, Pete Shilaimon, Mickey Liddell, Stefano Massenzi, Carolyn Marks Blackwood, and Andrew Scott.

The film is described as the deeply emotional and inspirational true story of Ian Charleson, a gifted actor whose greatest challenge becomes his greatest triumph. Facing his own mortality with unflinching honesty, wit, and grace, Charleson delivers a courageous performance that becomes a source of healing and inspiration for those around him.

The film is rated R and runs 111 minutes.

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the film follows Charleson's preparation to play Hamlet at The National Theatre in London in 1989. The soundtrack, with music by composer Stefan Gregory, has also been released.

Clips and Trailer

'Always Been Hamlet'

'Terrible Hairdresser'

Official Trailer:

For more on the film, visit focusfeatures.com/elsinore. ELSINORE is also on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.



































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