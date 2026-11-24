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AND DAMN, HE COULD PLAY: The Marcus Belgrave Story has unveiled the official trailer and poster, and is now screening virtually across the U.S. through November 29, following a world premiere at DOC NYC, America's largest documentary film festival, earlier this month at the Village East by Angelika in New York City. The film had its world premiere as part of Sonic Cinema at DOC NYC, and virtual screenings run November 15-29.

Directed by Detroit native Timashion Jones, narrated by Wendell Pierce (The Wire, Burning Cane), produced by Brad Torreano, executive produced by Don Hicks, and co-produced by widow Joan Belgrave, the feature documentary is the first full-length film about the legendary jazz trumpet player and mentor Marcus Belgrave.

The film traces and rediscovers Belgrave's influence and reach throughout the jazz community and Detroit's arts scene, featuring archival performances, historical footage, home video, and exclusive interviews with Belgrave's collaborators and jazz greats, including Wynton Marsalis, Endea Owens, Don Was, Terence Blanchard, Sheila Jordan, Carl Craig, Theo Croker, Kenny Garrett, Karriem Riggins, and more, offering a rich primer on Belgrave's legacy, Detroit's musical lineage, and mentorship as a force in jazz.

A protégé of Clifford Brown, touring musician with Ray Charles, and prolific Motown session player, Belgrave helped shape the sound of American music. But his greatest legacy might be the generations of musicians he mentored after making Detroit his home, from Geri Allen and Kenny Garrett to Regina Carter, James Carter, Theo Croker, Endea Owens, and many others.

'As a filmmaker from Detroit, I have the privilege and the great responsibility of telling the story of one of our most beloved and respected musicians and mentors. Marcus Belgrave could have played anywhere in the world, and he did. But he chose to make Detroit his home, pouring his gift into our city and passing the baton to the next generation. This trailer is just a taste of the full story, which we are so excited to unveil at DOC NYC,' said director Timashion Jones.

'We're so happy that our hard work is finally paying off at the biggest documentary festival in America. What a phenomenal tribute to Marcus and his musical legacy,' commented producer Brad Torreano.

'The Marcus Belgrave story is the story of a city, of a man, and of a beloved American art form. Marcus's legacy continues to echo in Detroit and around the world. But it's also the deeply personal story of a man and a family, an artist who decided to share his art and the artistic life with those who could carry it forward. And damn.. it's a great story,' said executive producer Don Hicks.

On AND DAMN, HE COULD PLAY being selected to premiere at DOC NYC, Joan Belgrave, Marcus Belgrave's widow and the film's co-producer, said, 'It's really huge. It's not just a national audience; it's a global audience. And that is something that I'm just absolutely thankful for. The end goal for me is to get the film distributed globally, and so DOC NYC is one step closer to that.'

DOC NYC programmer Karen McMullen writes, 'Though his name may be unfamiliar, trumpeter Marcus Belgrave's sound has been woven through American music for decades, from collaborations with Charles Mingus and Ray Charles to beloved Motown hits. Through archival performances and reflections from a dizzying array of jazz greats, this joyful portrait celebrates an unsung master who chose nurturing young artists over the spotlight, finally putting a name to the sound so many of us know and love.'

To celebrate his legacy, NYC Winter Jazzfest will posthumously honor Marcus Belgrave for his mentorship at the festival's inaugural benefit gala on December 14 at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City.

Information and virtual tickets are available on the DOC NYC website. The film also has an official website and an Instagram account.

About Timashion Jones (Director)

Timashion 'The Visionaire' Jones is an Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and director from Detroit who has directed and/or produced more than eighteen films and documentaries, working primarily in independent film. His work includes A Mirror of Deception and Cody High: A Life Remodeled Project, which earned three Regional Emmy Awards. His most recent directing projects include The Confession Booth, a 68-episode vertical micro drama series created, written, directed, and produced by Timashion for the Muvpix platform, the faith-based film Walk By Faith, the legal drama Conflict of Interest, and Ride 4 Equity, a documentary following Black Leaders Detroit on a 1,600-mile bike ride from Black Wall Street in Tulsa to Wall Street in New York City to raise funds and awareness for Black-led businesses and organizations. Timashion is equally committed to developing filmmakers and strengthening Detroit's filmmaking community. He teaches filmmaking and has worked on the sets of several of his successful students. Alongside twelve other filmmakers, he launched The Collective Studios, a 12,000-square-foot production facility with more than twenty standing sets designed to make professional filmmaking more accessible to local creators. (@timashiontv)

Earlier BroadwayWorld coverage: AND DAMN HE COULD PLAY to Premiere at DOC NYC.









































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