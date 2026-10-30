 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: ALL'S FAIR Season Two Mexico City Premiere Photos Available

The Hulu drama stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

By:
Photos: ALL'S FAIR Season Two Mexico City Premiere Photos Available

The 'All's Fair' season two press tour has continued with a premiere event and influencer cocktail hour held in Mexico City.

'All's Fair' season two premieres November 4th with three episodes on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the US and on Disney+ internationally. New episodes stream weekly on Wednesdays.

Season Two Synopsis

The lawyers of Grant, Ronson & Greene are back for another season of scandals, secrets, and stilettos. As new allegiances form, friendships are tested and a shocking revelation threatens the very existence of the firm.

Cast

The series stars Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Cauã Reymond with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

Credits

'All's Fair,' produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Joe Baken, Nissa Diederich, Scott Robertson, Eric Kovtun, Anthony Hemingway, Louise Shore, Tanase Popa, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor and Lyn Greene.

Photo Credit: Please note, there are two photographers, separated by folder.

Photos: ALL'S FAIR Season Two Mexico City Premiere Photos Available — photo 1 of 7

Photos: ALL'S FAIR Season Two Mexico City Premiere Photos Available — photo 2 of 7

Photos: ALL'S FAIR Season Two Mexico City Premiere Photos Available — photo 3 of 7

Photos: ALL'S FAIR Season Two Mexico City Premiere Photos Available — photo 4 of 7

Photos: ALL'S FAIR Season Two Mexico City Premiere Photos Available — photo 5 of 7

Photos: ALL'S FAIR Season Two Mexico City Premiere Photos Available — photo 6 of 7

Photos: ALL'S FAIR Season Two Mexico City Premiere Photos Available — photo 7 of 7


Photo Credit: Please note, there are two photographers, separated by folder.
Recent Articles
Photos: ALL'S FAIR Season Two World Premiere Photos from Rome Film Festival
Photos: ALL'S FAIR Season Two World Premiere Photos from Rome Film Festival
10/26/2026
Video: ALL'S FAIR Cast Recreates Season 1's Biggest Lines
Video: ALL'S FAIR Cast Recreates Season 1's Biggest Lines
10/28/2026
Video: ALL'S FAIR Revisits Season 1 Costumes On Hulu
Video: ALL'S FAIR Revisits Season 1 Costumes On Hulu
10/26/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $135
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts