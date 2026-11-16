Photos: 27 SOULS – THE LAST LAUNCH Documentary to Screen Across North West Venues

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A new documentary telling the story of 27 lifeboatmen who lost their lives in one of Britain's worst lifeboat disasters is set to be screened at venues across the north west from next month.

27 Souls – the Last Launch marks the 140th anniversary of the Mexico maritime disaster.

The community-led film, supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, will be shown at cinemas and other venues in the region between December 2026 and February 2027, starting at Crosby Library on 2 December.

It will then go on to the Island Cinema, Lytham St Anne's on 9 December, The Atkinson in Southport on 10 December, FACT in Liverpool on 20 January and the Plaza in Crosby on 8 February.

All screenings are free to attend, offering an opportunity for residents, families, history enthusiasts and younger generations to learn more about the disaster and the extraordinary courage of those involved.

Combining documentary interviews with dramatic reconstructions, 27 Souls – the Last Launch explores the extraordinary courage, sacrifice and lasting legacy of the men who set out from Southport, Lytham and St Anne's during a ferocious storm on the night of 9 December 1886.

They braved treacherous seas in an attempt to rescue the crew of the German barque Mexico which had run aground off the Lancashire coast.

The Southport lifeboat, Eliza Fernley, and the St Anne's lifeboat, Laura Janet, were overwhelmed by the terrible conditions, with the loss of 27 lifeboatmen – 14 from Southport and 13 from St Anne's. The Lytham lifeboat, Charles Biggs, successfully reached the stricken vessel and rescued all 12 members of its crew.

The tragedy devastated communities and families along the Lancashire coast and remains one of the most significant disasters in the 200-year history of the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution).

Over recent months the documentary team has been working with local communities, historians, maritime heritage organisations and descendants of those involved in the tragedy to uncover and preserve the human stories behind the disaster, receiving support from Southport Offshore Rescue Trust and Lytham St Annes RNLI throughput the project.

As part of the project the team has met with descendants including Serena Silcock, a relative of John Jackson – one of only two survivors from the Southport lifeboat. These family connections have helped bring a deeply personal dimension to the film, highlighting the impact of the tragedy across generations.

The volunteer lifeboat crew members who died were predominately fishermen and aged between 19 and 60. Many of them were related - including brothers, fathers and sons, uncles and nephews, cousins and in-laws.

Between them they left 16 widows and 50 children. A public fund for the families' relief raised £30,000 – donations came from, among others, Queen Victoria and the Emperor of Germany.

27 Souls – the Last Launch features professional actors bringing key moments and historical figures to life. Local people have also been given the opportunity to take part as supporting artists.

The cast includes John Henshaw as old Henry Robinson, Crissy Rock, and Daniel Taylor as John Jackson.

Beyond the documentary itself, the project has sought to reconnect communities with an important part of their shared history, with workshops encouraging people to explore the history of the event and its continuing relevance today.

By involving local people both in front of the camera and through community workshops, working with descendants, gathering personal accounts and encouraging conversations about the disaster, the project hopes to create a lasting legacy that extends well beyond the anniversary commemoration.

27 Souls – the Last Launch is a Stage Door Theatre Trust project and has been made possible thanks to National Lottery players through funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Emma Vaudrey - Director of Stage Door Theatre Trust and Co Producer of The Last Launch says: 'Bringing this important piece of local history to life has been a wonderful way to honour the bravery and sacrifice of those involved in the Mexico disaster. As we approach the 140th anniversary, we're incredibly proud of the film and hope it will introduce this remarkable story to a new generation.'

Lucy Fiori - Co-Producer of The Last Launch added: 'It's been a privilege to be part of this project and help bring such an important story to life. We hope the film is a fitting tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of these extraordinary men.'

27 SOULS - THE LAST LAUNCH LISTINGS INFORMATION

Crosby Library

Date: Wednesday, 2 December 2026

Time: 2pm

Island Cinema, Lytham St Anne's

Date: Wednesday, 9 December 2026

Time: 7.30pm

The Atkinson, Southport

Date: Thursday, 10 December 2026

Time: 4pm

FACT, Liverpool

Date: Wednesday, 20 January 2027

Time: 7.30pm

Plaza Cinema, Crosby

Date: Monday, 8 February 2027

Time: 8pm

About Stage Door Theatre Trust

Stage Door Theatre Trust is a Crosby-based arts and theatre organisation dedicated to bringing free theatre projects, performing arts classes and community productions to young people and local communities.

About 27 Souls – The Last Launch

27 Souls – The Last Launch is a heritage documentary incorporating dramatic reconstructions which explores the Mexico lifeboat disaster of 9 December 1886, in which 27 volunteer lifeboatmen from Southport and St Anne's lost their lives.

The film features professional actors alongside local supporting artists.

The Mexico, a 484 ton, three-masted iron barque registered in Hamburg, was sailing with cargo from Liverpool to Ecuador when it ran aground three miles west of Southport in a violent gale.

The 27 lifeboatmen who lost their lives were:

Eliza Fernley/Southport

Charles Hodge (coxswain)

Ralph Peters (2nd coxswain)

John Ball

Henry Hodge

Peter Jackson

Thomas Jackson

Benjamin Peters

Harry Rigby

Thomas Rigby

Timothy Rigby

John Robinson

Richard Robinson

Thomas Spencer

Peter Wright

Laura Janet/St Anne's

William Johnson (coxswain)

Charles Tims (2nd coxswain)

Oliver Hodson (bowman)

James Bonney

Thomas Bonney

James Dobson

Richard Fisher

James Harrison

James Johnson

Nicholas Parkinson

Thomas Parkinson

Reuben Tims

John P Wignall

Photo Credit: Chris MacBryde















Photo Credit: Chris MacBryde

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