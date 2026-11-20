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Amazon MGM Studios' I PLAY ROCKY, directed by Academy Award-winner Peter Farrelly and written by Peter Gamble, is now playing in select theaters everywhere November 20. New assets from the film have been released, including a featurette with a voiceover from Tom Brady, a new official film clip, and a 'See it in Theaters' featurette.

The film stars Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone, with AnnaSophia Robb, Toby Kebbell, P.J. Byrne, Jay Duplass, Kiki Seto, Matt Dillon, Stephan James, and Tracy Letts.

The film is described as an electrifying true story about an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn't just meant to write Rocky—he was meant to be Rocky Balboa. Told 'no' at every turn, Sylvester Stallone bets everything on himself, holding the line on playing the lead against seemingly impossible odds. The result is the ultimate underdog story behind the ultimate underdog movie.

New Featurette With Tom Brady

Tom Brady knows about never betting against an underdog! The new featurette exclusively features a voiceover from one of sports' greatest of all time, reflecting on an iconic film and character that redefined a genre and the culture.

New 'Rocky Theme' Clip

A new official film clip features P.J. Byrne and Tony Kebbell as Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff.

'See it in Theaters' Featurette

A new featurette with stars Anthony Ippolito, AnnaSophia Robb and Stephen James, along with filmmaker Peter Farrelly, looks at the film audiences and critics have been raving about, and why it should be seen on the big screen.

Tickets are available at amazon.com/salp/iplayrocky.

Credits

Directed by: Peter Farrelly

Written by: Peter Gamble

Produced by: Toby Emmerich, p.g.a., Christian Baha, p.g.a., Peter Farrelly, p.g.a., Paul Currie, Michele Weiss

Cast: Anthony Ippolito, AnnaSophia Robb, Toby Kebbell, P.J. Byrne, Jay Duplass, Kiki Seto, featuring Matt Dillon with Stephan James and Tracy Letts

Rating: PG-13 for strong language, brief sexual material, and smoking

The film is also on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #IPlayRocky

Previously, BroadwayWorld reported on new I PLAY ROCKY clips featuring Stephan James as Carl Weathers and Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone.







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