Pete Davidson Talks Tony Soprano Halloween Costume and HOW TO ROB A BANK

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Pete Davidson shared that he dressed his daughter up as Tony Soprano for her first Halloween during a recent visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC. The comedian also discussed his role in HOW TO ROB A BANK, and the segment included a reaction to footage from his dramatic Mob Wives television debut.

Davidson's conversation with Fallon ended with a giveaway, as he gifted G's Cheesesteaks to the Tonight Show audience. The segment mixed family anecdotes with discussion of his latest film work.

HOW TO ROB A BANK is directed by David Leitch and written by Mark Bianculli. According to prior BroadwayWorld coverage, the film stars Nicholas Hoult, Zoe Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz and Christian Slater, with Pete Davidson and John C. Reilly. It is presented by Amazon MGM Studios as an 87 North Imagine Entertainment production.

The story follows a crew of social media-savvy bank robbers who broadcast their heists, unaware that their viral fame has put them in the crosshairs of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer. The film opened in theaters on November 13. Davidson also spoke about the project in a separate appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he discussed getting two concussions in three weeks and said he got buff for the movie by taking a lot of peptides.

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