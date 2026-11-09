Pet Shop Boys to Bring DREAMWORLD MAX to The O2 for 20th Anniversary Celebrations

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The O2, which is owned and operated by AEG International, has announced that Pet Shop Boys will bring DREAMWORLD MAX: The Greatest Hits Live to the venue on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 July 2027 as part of its 20th birthday celebrations. The anniversary programme will take place throughout summer 2027.

O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers will have presale access exclusively via Priority Tickets from Wednesday 11 November 2026.

'Dreamworld MAX', Pet Shop Boys' only UK arena shows of 2027, will be a bigger and bolder version of their acclaimed greatest hits show, adding extra hits and some new staging in an expanded production. Special guests both nights are Saint Etienne and Boy Harsher.

Pet Shop Boys join a growing line-up of International Artists and performers celebrating two decades of live entertainment at the London venue. Confirmed 20th birthday artists include:

20th Birthday Line-Up

Maisie Peters, Saturday 8 May 2027

Shreya Ghoshal, Friday 4 June 2027

David Guetta, Saturday 5 June 2027

SOMBR, 21, 22, 24, 25 and 29 June 2027

Brad Paisley, Saturday 26 June 2027

Billie Jean King and John McEnroe, Sunday 27 June 2027

Santana, Wednesday 30 June 2027

Kings of Leon, Friday 2 July 2027

Jack Johnson, Sunday 4 July 2027

Don Omar, Monday 5 July 2027

Pet Shop Boys, 9-10 July 2027

Jamiroquai, 15, 16 & 19 July 2027

Jorja Smith, Saturday 17 July 2027

Many more announcements are to follow.

Emma Bownes, Senior Vice President of Venue Programming, AEG International, said: 'Pet Shop Boys are one of the most influential and celebrated acts in British music history, so we're delighted to welcome them to The O2 as part of our 20th birthday celebrations. Their DREAMWORLD MAX: The Greatest Hits Live show brings together an extraordinary catalogue of hits that have soundtracked generations, and these greatest hits shows will be a fitting addition to what is already shaping up to be an unforgettable anniversary year at The O2.'

Gareth Griffiths, Director of Sponsorship, VMO2, said: 'Few acts have had such an enduring impact on British pop as the Pet Shop Boys, whose distinctive electronic sound has influenced generations of artists. With a catalogue of timeless hits spanning four decades, we're looking forward to welcoming them back to The O2 as part of our 20th birthday celebrations and for customers to be able to enjoy access to tickets via Priority.'

Since opening in 2007, The O2 has welcomed more than 100 million visitors and hosted over 6,800 events. The 20th birthday celebrations will continue throughout 2027, with further artist announcements to be revealed in the coming months.

The milestone year follows the recent extension of The O2's landmark naming rights agreement with O2 until 2038.

Ticket Information

Pet Shop Boys will perform at The O2 on Friday 9 July and Saturday 10 July 2027.

Priority Tickets will be available exclusively to O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers via the Priority app from 10.00am on Wednesday 11 November 2026.

Tickets will go on general sale at 10.00am on Friday 13 November 2026 via The O2 website.

About Pet Shop Boys

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe have been listed in The Guinness Book of Records as the most successful duo in UK music history. Since signing to Parlophone Records in 1985, they have achieved 44 Top 30 singles in the UK including 22 Top 10 hits and four number ones. They have released 15 studio albums, all of which have made the UK Top 10 as well as album charts around the world.

In their live shows, Pet Shop Boys have created an original style of pop musical theatre, collaborating with directors, designers and artists including Derek Jarman, David Alden and David Fielding, Zaha Hadid, Sam Taylor-Wood, Es Devlin and Tom Scutt.

Pet Shop Boys' first-ever greatest hits tour, Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live, now in its 5th year, kicked off in Milan in May 2022 and has subsequently headlined festivals and arenas throughout the world.

Pet Shop Boys, to date, have performed in 31 countries to an audience of millions. They have headlined many of the world's leading festivals and most prestigious venues, including Roskilde, Glastonbury, Corona Capital Mexico City, Sonar Barcelona, Primavera Barcelona, Madrid, Porto, Sao Paulo, and Buenos Aires, Coachella, Latitude UK, Way Out West Sweden, NYC's Madison Square Gardens, The Hollywood Bowl, and London's Hyde Park.

In 2000 they received the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music and at the 2009 BRIT Awards they were presented with the award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.

As writers, producers and remixers, Tennant and Lowe have collaborated, remixed or written for a wide range of artists including Dusty Springfield, Lady Gaga, Liza Minnelli, Blur, Madonna, David Bowie, Yoko Ono, The Killers, Girls Aloud, Paul Weller, Noel Gallagher and the Sleaford Mods.

Pet Shop Boys have also written the West End musical Closer to Heaven with playwright Jonathan Harvey, produced in 2001. In 2004 they performed their soundtrack to the classic silent film, Battleship Potemkin, with the Dresden Sinfoniker in a free concert in Trafalgar Square presented by the ICA; they have since performed it at various outdoor events in Germany, Spain and the UK. In 2011, Pet Shop Boys composed a ballet, The Most Incredible Thing, based on the Hans Christian Andersen story of the same title. The project was a collaboration with choreographer Javier De Frutos and Britain's leading dance theatre, Sadler's Wells. The ballet won the Evening Standard Theatre Award and was given a second season at Sadler's Wells the following year.

In 2012 Pet Shop Boys appeared before a worldwide television audience during the London Olympics' closing ceremony. Two years later, Tennant and Lowe's collaboration with Alan Turing biographer Andrew Hodges, A Man from the Future, received its world premiere as a Late Night Prom concert at the Royal Albert Hall with the BBC Concert Orchestra, the BBC Singers and narrator Juliet Stevenson.

In September 2022, Pet Shop Boys co-headlined with fellow British electronic band New Order on their Unity tour with special guest DJ Paul Oakenfold. Unity saw them perform in 11 cities across North America including Madison Square Garden, The Barclay Center Brooklyn and two sell-out nights at the Hollywood Bowl.

About The O2

The O2 is the world's most popular live entertainment, leisure, and retail destination, owned and operated by AEG International, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company.

Hosting over 200 events each year, its 23,000-capacity arena is the busiest in the world and has sold more than 30 million tickets since opening in 2007. Certified as an AGF 'Greener Arena', the venue has also been recognised as Billboard's 'Top International Arena' for 2026 and was crowned 'Venue of The Year' at the 2026 Music Week Awards.

Welcoming over 11 million visitors annually, The O2 is also home to the 2,750-capacity venue indigo at The O2, roofwalk attraction Up at The O2, Outlet Shopping at The O2, and a wide range of leisure attractions, bars and restaurants. The O2 is located 15 minutes from central London.









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