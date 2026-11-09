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Peacock's HERE COME THE IRISH Returns for Third Season Monday, Chronicling Notre Dame Football

The series features exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with players and coaches, directed by John Fornaro.

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Peacock's HERE COME THE IRISH Returns for Third Season Monday, Chronicling Notre Dame Football

Peacock's 'Here Come the Irish' returns for its third season on Monday, Dec. 14, chronicling the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as they take on a pivotal new season with new faces, bigger expectations and higher stakes. The six-episode season streams every Monday.

'Here Come the Irish' follows Notre Dame in the aftermath of the playoffs as the team enters a new season fueled by grit, determination and brotherhood, with their sights set on reaching new heights. Through exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with players and coaches, the series follows one of college football's most iconic programs on and off the field, capturing the pressures, personal journeys and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Featured interviews include Head Coach Marcus Freeman; current coaching staff and players, including QB CJ Carr, CB Leonard Moore, WR Jordan Faison, S Adon Shuler, DL Francis Brewu and LB Drayk Bowen; along with close Notre Dame affiliates and more.

Following Notre Dame's victory over Miami, the team has positioned itself as a strong contender to advance to the College Football Playoff. Notre Dame will play their last home game against the SMU Mustangs on Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET, airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

'Here Come the Irish' is directed by John Fornaro and produced by Fighting Irish Media. Jon Asher, Katy Lonergan and Shalika Shetty are executive producers.

For more information, visit PeacockTV.com.

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