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Peacock has announced that Season 2 of THE DAY OF THE JACKAL, starring Eddie Redmayne as The Jackal, will premiere in March 2027. The streamer also revealed a first-look teaser and image for the new season.

The Jackal Returns. #TheDayOfTheJackal Season 2 arrives March 2027 on Peacock.

About The Day of the Jackal

Based on Frederick Forsyth's thriller and the acclaimed 1973 Universal Pictures film adaptation, The Day of the Jackal is produced by multi-award-winning Carnival Films, part of Universal Global Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Executive producers are Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant, Marianne Buckland (Carnival Films), Eddie Redmayne, David Harrower, Brian Kirk, Sam Hoyle (Sky), Sue Naegle and Ronan Bennett. Lis Steele serves as Series Producer.

Series Details

Premiere: March 2027

Executive Producers: Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant, Marianne Buckland (Carnival Films), Eddie Redmayne, David Harrower, Brian Kirk, Sam Hoyle (Sky Studios), Sue Naegle, Ronan Bennett

Series Producer: Lis Steele

Lead Writer: David Harrower

Lead Director: Brian Kirk

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Úrsula Corbero, Charles Dance, Eleanor Matsuura, Weruche Opia, Pablo Schreiber, Chukwudi Iwuji, Eleanor Matsuura, Adam James, Christy Meyer, Corey Johnson, Pia Tjelta and Matt Bomer

Studio: Carnival Films, part of Universal Global Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

Format: Drama Series

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