"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Peacock Sets March 2027 Premiere for THE DAY OF THE JACKAL Season 2 Starring Eddie Redmayne
Úrsula Corberó, Charles Dance, and Pablo Schreiber are among the cast returning for THE DAY OF THE JACKAL's second season.
Peacock has announced that Season 2 of THE DAY OF THE JACKAL, starring Eddie Redmayne as The Jackal, will premiere in March 2027. The streamer also revealed a first-look teaser and image for the new season.
The Jackal Returns. #TheDayOfTheJackal Season 2 arrives March 2027 on Peacock.
About The Day of the Jackal
Based on Frederick Forsyth's thriller and the acclaimed 1973 Universal Pictures film adaptation, The Day of the Jackal is produced by multi-award-winning Carnival Films, part of Universal Global Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.
Executive producers are Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant, Marianne Buckland (Carnival Films), Eddie Redmayne, David Harrower, Brian Kirk, Sam Hoyle (Sky), Sue Naegle and Ronan Bennett. Lis Steele serves as Series Producer.
Series Details
Premiere: March 2027
Executive Producers: Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant, Marianne Buckland (Carnival Films), Eddie Redmayne, David Harrower, Brian Kirk, Sam Hoyle (Sky Studios), Sue Naegle, Ronan Bennett
Series Producer: Lis Steele
Lead Writer: David Harrower
Lead Director: Brian Kirk
Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Úrsula Corbero, Charles Dance, Eleanor Matsuura, Weruche Opia, Pablo Schreiber, Chukwudi Iwuji, Eleanor Matsuura, Adam James, Christy Meyer, Corey Johnson, Pia Tjelta and Matt Bomer
Studio: Carnival Films, part of Universal Global Television, a division of Universal Studio Group
Format: Drama Series
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