Peacock Holds NYC Premiere for THE GOOD DAUGHTER Starring Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy

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Peacock celebrated the premiere of its new original limited series, THE GOOD DAUGHTER, on Tuesday, November 10, with a special screening event at The Times Center in New York.

Stars Rose Byrne, Meghann Fahy, Olivia Williams, Harper Steele, Michael Dorman, Audrey Grace Marshall and Drew Cheek walked the rich burgundy carpet, surrounded by warm, earthy tones and lush greenery evoking the natural landscape of Georgia, where the series is set.

Joining them were writer, showrunner and executive producer Karin Slaughter, director and executive producer Steph Green, executive producers Bruna Papandrea and Casey Haver, as well as guest stars Jake McDorman, Paula Malcomson and Shayna Benardo.

All 6 episodes of THE GOOD DAUGHTER premiere on November 12, 2026 only on Peacock. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the series' official trailer debut.

ABOUT THE GOOD DAUGHTER

THE GOOD DAUGHTER is a suspenseful thriller wrapped in a deeply emotional story about love, family and resilience. Sisters Charlotte (Meghann Fahy) and Samantha (Rose Byrne) Quinn have spent the last 20 years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte - now a lawyer like her father - is the first witness on the scene. As the case unfolds and twists through painful memories and buried secrets, what emerges is not just a story of survival, but of enduring ties between a father and his daughters, and the complex bond between sisters.

SERIES DETAILS

Premiere Date: November 12, 2026 (Binge)

Writer (all episodes) / Executive Producer / Showrunner: Karin Slaughter (Pieces of Her, Will Trent)

Executive Producers: Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver for Made Up Stories (The Undoing, Pieces of Her, Wolf Like Me), and Rose Byrne

Director (all episodes) / Executive Producer: Steph Green (Watchmen, The Americans)

Series Regulars: Rose Byrne, Meghann Fahy, Brendan Gleeson, Olivia Williams, Harper Steele, Michael Dorman, Audrey Grace Marshall, Drew Cheek

Produced By: Made Up Stories in partnership with global film and TV studio Fifth Season

Studio: Fifth Season (who is also distributing internationally) and Made Up Stories

Format: Limited Drama Series (6 episodes)

Photo Credit: Peacock / Heidi Gutman & David Holloway)



Photo Credit: Peacock / Heidi Gutman & David Holloway)

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