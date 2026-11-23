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Peacock has announced its December 2026 streaming lineup, led by new additions TED: THE ANIMATED SERIES, ONE NIGHT ONLY and NIMRODS.

The festivities kick off on December 2 with NBC's 94TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER, hosted by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award winner Cynthia Erivo. NBC100: THE LIVE CELEBRATION will bring together television icons Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Jerry Seinfeld, David Letterman, Ted Danson, Mariska Hargitay, Queen Latifah and more on December 10 for a tribute to a century of television.

In TED: THE ANIMATED SERIES, from the mind of Seth MacFarlane, the new Peacock Original reunites MacFarlane with his big-screen castmates Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried and Jessica Barth for a new animated adventure, following Ted and John as they navigate the hilarious challenges of adult life with all the outrageous humor and wildly inappropriate antics fans know and love. The series premieres exclusively on December 17. HERE COME THE IRISH, which goes behind the scenes with Notre Dame's Fighting Irish, returns for Season 3 on December 14.

ONE NIGHT ONLY, starring Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro, follows two singles who find an unexpected connection in a world where romance comes with a few restrictions -- except for one night a year when all bets are off. The film premieres on Peacock December 4.

On December 18, NIMRODS, a coming-of-age comedy, arrives featuring an all-star ensemble cast including Green Day, Mason Thames, Mckenna Grace, Kylr Coffman, The Office favorites Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, and SNL alum Fred Armisen.

Peacock also offers a selection of holiday movies and festive episodes of comfort shows throughout the season.

Peacock December Highlights

December 4: One Night Only (Peacock Exclusive)*

December 14: Here Come the Irish, Season 3 (Peacock Original)*

December 17: TED: The Animated Series, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

December 18: Nimrods (Peacock Exclusive)*

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