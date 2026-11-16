"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Patrick Wilson Talks St. Pete Roots and Broadcasting Family
The actor discusses his St. Pete-Clearwater upbringing and his family's careers in broadcasting.
By: Rachel Stone
Patrick Wilson discussed growing up in St. Pete-Clearwater and spending time in his hometown during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. Speaking with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Wilson also talked about his family's work in broadcasting.
Wilson spoke about his father and his brother, both of whom work as broadcasters.
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