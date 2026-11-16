Patrick Wilson Talks St. Pete Roots and Broadcasting Family

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Patrick Wilson discussed growing up in St. Pete-Clearwater and spending time in his hometown during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. Speaking with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Wilson also talked about his family's work in broadcasting.

Wilson spoke about his father and his brother, both of whom work as broadcasters.

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