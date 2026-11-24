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Rio Hotel & Casino will host a screening of Prince: 3121 Las Vegas Live on Dec. 3, bringing the music of Prince's 2007 residency back to the same property where those performances became part of Las Vegas history.

For Rio, this is more than a film screening, it's a homecoming. Rio was home to Prince's original Las Vegas residency at the former 3121 venue, the setting for the performances captured in the concert film. Taking place in the 'WOW Theater' (formerly Club 3121) on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m., the screening gives fans a unique glimpse into the historic residency. Rio Hotel & Casino will also host matinee showings of the film at 2 p.m., Dec. 4-6 in the 'WOW Theater.'

The property welcomes fans back to the place behind the footage, connecting the electricity on screen with the venue where it all went down. Drawn from exclusive footage from the Prince Vault, the 154-minute film captures Prince performing chart-topping hits, fan favorites, deep cuts and extended jams. It's a chance for those who were there to revisit an extraordinary chapter, and for those who weren't to experience the music at the property that helped set the stage.

Prince: 3121 Las Vegas Live opens exclusively in theaters beginning Dec. 3 for a limited run. At Rio, the occasion carries a distinction no other screening location can claim: this is where Prince's original Las Vegas residency called home. As previously reported, the film is set to open in theaters nationwide on Dec. 3.

The live concert film showcases an electrifying blend of funk, rock, soul, R&B and pop that defined his artistry. Collectively, the releases connect the studio experimentation of 3121 with the performances that followed, showcasing Prince the legendary songwriter, producer, bandleader and performer.

3121 Expanded Edition

More Prince: '3121 Expanded Edition' is available starting Dec. 11 and the expanded digital edition pairs the original 12-track album with 10 additional raw recordings, including acoustic versions of 'The Word,' 'Love' and 'Te Amo Corazón,' alongside 'Time of Ur Life,' 'The Streets of Panama,' 'Another Girl,' 'Glass Cutter' and more. The physical editions pair 3121 with a Blu-ray featuring live concert footage filmed at Rio Hotel & Casino in 2007.

Event Details

Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. in the 'WOW Theater' (formerly Club 3121) at Rio Hotel & Casino.

Matinee showings at 2 p.m., Dec. 4-6 in the 'WOW Theater.'

For more information and to purchase tickets in advance, visit riolasvegas.com. Tickets will also be available at the 'WOW Thater' box office.

About Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

Rio Hotel & Casino, part of the Destination by Hyatt brand, is located just one block off the Las Vegas Strip on Flamingo Road. The resort features more than 2,500 suite-sized guestrooms, including 1,500 newly remodeled suites in the Ipanema Tower. Highlights include a reimagined 117,000-square-foot casino floor with 800 slot machines and 40 table games, a 3-acre pool paradise, and an evolving lineup of dining and nightlife options including Canteen Food Hall, Eggslut, Lapa Lounge, Revolution Bar & Grill, The Kitchen Table and High Stakes Vegas by acclaimed Chef James Trees. With 220,000 square feet of convention and meeting space, the property is also well-suited for conferences, trade shows, and large-scale events. The entertainment program features a standout roster of resident shows, including the long-running magic duo Penn & Teller, the visually stunning WOW – The Vegas Spectacular, The Empire Strips Back, a sci-fi burlesque parody with cult appeal, and Comedy Cellar, the West Coast outpost of the iconic New York comedy club. For more information, visit riolasvegas.com.

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