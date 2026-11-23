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Disney+ and Hulu have announced that the gothic drama PORTRAITS OF DELUSION will premiere January 6, exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on Disney+ and Hulu in the United States.

As winter draws near and the nights grow longer, a spine-chilling tale of mystery, heartbreak and forbidden fascination awaits. Audiences are invited to enter a world where nothing is quite as it seems in PORTRAITS OF DELUSION – a mysterious gothic drama premiering exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu.

Set in the shadows of 1930s colonial Korea, PORTRAITS OF DELUSION offers a fresh take on the vampire genre as it follows Iho, an independence activist on the run from the authorities. Fleeing the dangers of the capital, Iho escapes to the Nammun Hoel, where he's been comissioned to paint a portrait of the hotel's reclusive owner. Whispers of hauntings, ominous rumors, and strange occurrences have long surrounded the hotel, yet when Iho catches his first glimpse of the proprietor's beautiful and mysterious granddaughter, all thoughts of flight are forgotten. Betwitched by her charms and heedless of the dangers that surround him, the young artist soon finds himself dragged into an ancient battle between powerful vampires and those who hunt them - all while he looks to uncover the secrets of his subject's past.

Based on the popular Naver Webtoon of the same name, PORTRAITS OF DELUSION stars Suzy (Genie, Make a Wish; Start-Up) as Song Jeonghwa, the enigmatic resident of the Nammun Hotel, and Kim Seonho (The Tyrant, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha) as the fugitive artist whose fateful commission threatens to become his undoing. The series is adapted for the screen and directed by Han Jaerim (The 8 Show, The Face Reader).

The first four episodes of PORTRAITS OF DELUSION will be unveiled January 6, with three further instalments following January 13, before the tale reaches its sensational two-part conclusion January 20.

Fans of Korean dramas can sign up to Disney+ and Hulu to enjoy immediate access to other dramas including the record-breaking hit THE REMARRIED EMPRESS starring Shin Mina, Ju Jihoon, Lee Jongsuk and Lee Seyoung, MADE IN KOREA about an ambitious government agent, PERFECT CROWN about a prince and heiress working together, and more.

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