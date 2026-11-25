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Plant of the People, the multimedia stage show on film (formerly known as Cannabis! A Viper Vaudeville), comes to Cinema Village for a one-night screening on December 8.

Blending hip hop, soul, funk, reggae, dance, and design in an immersive storytelling experience, Plant of the People traces the cultural, political, and spiritual history of cannabis; while celebrating influential artists, activists, and communities that helped shape the movement toward legalization. The energy and impact of this stage work was captured on film during the show's initial HERE Arts Center production at La Mama in 2022.

An engaging cast of larger-than-life characters including the Mystical Magical MC (Baba Israel), Sativa Diva (Grace Galu), and Hipster Trickster (Jonathan 'Duv' Zaragoza) bring audiences on an immersive journey of cultural memory, musical transformation, and social change.

Written by hip hop artist and theater-maker Baba Israel, with music composed by visceral vocalist Grace Galu and directed by accomplished theater artist Talvin Wilks, Plant Of The People combines music, dance and visual storytelling in a theatrical exploration of resistance, creativity, and liberation. The show was inspired by bestselling author Martin A. Lee's award-winning book Smoke Signals.

Plant Of The People features lush environmental design by Nic Benacerraf, including potent projections by Tony-nominated designer David Bengali, creating an immersive visual world rooted in the spirit of downtown New York's experimental performance scene. A dynamic live band fuels boundary pushing dancers draws from Afro-diasporic traditions, contemporary dance, and street styles. Choreographic direction is by Chanon Judson.

Pre-Screening Social Hour

From 6:30–7:30 PM, attendees can mingle with the show's artists, audience, cultural, education and cannabis industry partners We Grow, Con Bud/Yankee Stadium, Vitabudz and media sponsor The Other.

Screening Information

Film: Plant Of The People

Date: Tuesday, December 8, 2026

Social Hour: 6:30–7:30 PM

Screening: 7:30 PM (90 mins. + intermission)

Venue: Cinema Village

Address: 22 East 12th Street, New York, NY

Tickets: $20 — tickets

Plant Of The People Website

About/Summary

Plant Of The People is an interdisciplinary performance work combining original music, hip hop theater, dance, and visual storytelling to explore cannabis history and its intersections with culture, resistance, and social change. This film was shot during the show's initial HERE Arts Center production at La MaMa in 2022.

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