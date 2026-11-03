PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS to Bring Mount Olympus to Empire State Building Observation Deck

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Disney+ is bringing the world of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' to new heights with 'Olympus Awaits,' an immersive takeover of the iconic Empire State Building Observation Deck in celebration of the series' Season 3 premiere on Nov. 20 on Disney+ and Hulu.

From Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Dec. 4, fans can ascend beyond the clouds to the '600th Floor' and step into Olympus as part of the Empire State Building's ticketed Observation Deck experience, bringing the world of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' to life high above New York City. Please note that the immersive experience will be closed on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, so guests should plan their visits accordingly.

In a first-of-its-kind experience, 'Olympus Awaits' marks the first time the Empire State Building's 80th Floor has been transformed through an immersive entertainment takeover of this scale. This unprecedented activation gives fans an exclusive opportunity to step inside the world of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' at one of the most recognizable destinations in the world, bringing the mythical home of the gods to life in a way never before experienced at the Empire State Building.

Included with admission to the Empire State Building Observation Deck, visitors can journey to the mythical '600th Floor' and enter an epic Throne Room, complete with towering thrones inspired by the Greek gods. Along the way, fans can discover hidden references to the series, interactive elements and immersive photo moments that bring the world of Percy Jackson to life. Throughout the week, lucky demigods may also encounter surprise-and-delight moments, with select visitors receiving special keepsakes inspired by the world of Percy Jackson, including a key to Olympus and other godly treasures.

The mythological adventure extends throughout the building, with a series of show-inspired experiences designed for demigods and mortals alike. A special 'Hand of Talos' installation in the ground floor ticketing office will offer a free photo opportunity for fans who want to capture their own mythic moment without making the journey to Olympus.

Adding to the magic, the Empire State Building will bring the magic of Mount Olympus to the New York City skyline with 'The Glow from Olympus,' a special exterior lighting display currently scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20 (date subject to change), transforming the landmark into a radiant beacon inspired by the legendary home of the gods.

Fans will also have the opportunity to take home a piece of Olympus with exclusive 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' | Empire State Building merchandise, available for purchase for a limited time on the 86th Floor Observation Deck. Adding another delicious touchpoint to the experience, visitors can also stop by the Eataly pop-up on the 86th Floor to purchase a special Percy-inspired blue treat, offering fans one more fun way to immerse themselves in the world of the series while enjoying the iconic Observation Deck.

Event Details

The 'Olympus Awaits' experience begins Monday, Nov. 16, at the Empire State Building Observation Deck and will run for a limited time through Friday, Dec. 4. The immersive experience is included with Empire State Building Observation Deck admission, with tickets available for purchase HERE. The ground floor photo opportunity will be free and open to the public.

Offerings from Olympus

The celebration extends beyond New York City with 'Offerings from Olympus,' a nationwide partnership campaign bringing Percy-inspired perks to fans during premiere week. With a lineup of 10+ brand partners, fans can celebrate by indulging in Percy's favorite blue foods and enjoying limited-time discounts inspired by the series. From themed treats to deals worthy of the gods, these special offerings will bring a taste of Olympus to fans in their own communities. Highlights include the following:

Utopia Bagels (11/16 - 11/20): Blue-and-white bagel [New York – four locations]

The Dotcakes (11/16 - 11/20): Teal and blue funfetti cake + a layer of vanilla frosting + The Dotcakes' signature dot sprinkles [New York]

Eileen's Special Cheesecake (11/16 - 11/20): Box of four mini cheesecakes, featuring blueberry and classic flavors topped with blue sprinkles. Fans can also enjoy a special buy-three-get-one-free offer on mini cheesecakes. [New York – one location]

Georgetown Cupcake (11/16 - 11/20): Blue Velvet cupcake in-store and themed dozen of cupcakes available online [nationwide shipping available online; Washington, D.C. – one location]

Lakon Paris (11/16 - 11/20): Blue croissant filled with vanilla white chocolate cheesecake cream and blue lemon jelly, topped with cotton candy, and a Tiramisu Latte finished with blue mascarpone cream. [Boston – four locations]

Sunday Morning NYC (11/16 - 11/20): Signature cream cheese-frosted cinnamon roll with a vibrant blue twist [New York – two locations]

The Salty Donut (11/16 - 11/20): Limited-edition blue latte and Blue Vanilla Cookie Chunk Donut [Dallas, Miami, Orlando, West Palm Beach, Washington, D.C.]

Tiff's Treats (11/16 - 11/20): $5 off your next cookie order with code DEMIGOD. Valid one per person on orders of $10 or more. [Online Only]

Apollonia's Pizzeria (11/18 - 11/22): $3 discount on a slice-and-ice-cold blue lemonade [Los Angeles – two locations]

Happy Ice (11/16 - 11/20): Blue raspberry water ice [Los Angeles - two locations]

J.P. Licks (11/16 - 11/22): Blue cake batter ice cream with a sweet marshmallow swirl [Boston - sixteen locations]

Zabar's (11/16 - 11/20): Iconic Black & White Cookie reimagined in shades of blue and light blue [New York - one location]

Mel's Drive-In (11/16 - 11/20): Fluffy stack of golden blueberry pancakes loaded with fresh blueberries [Los Angeles, San Francisco]

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 premieres Friday, Nov. 20, on Disney+ and Hulu. The first two seasons of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' are available now on Disney+ and Hulu.

About 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'

Season 3 of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' is based on 'The Titan's Curse,' the third installment of Disney Hyperion's bestselling book series by acclaimed author Rick Riordan. If Percy Jackson learned anything after completing two epic quests with Annabeth Chase, it's that he would be lost without her. So when Annabeth is captured by the forces of Kronos, Percy must embark on a perilous journey to rescue her. He must free a goddess in chains, confront the Titan's curse, and avoid triggering the fall of Olympus. With Grover by his side, Percy must join some unlikely questmates to confront a prophecy with dire consequences.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, Season 3 of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' is executive produced by Steinberg, Dan Shotz and Craig Silverstein, alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell, Bert Salke, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Sarah Watson and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. Jet Wilkinson serves as an executive producer on the last two episodes of the season. The third season of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava' Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart and Levi Chrisopulos.

About the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building, the 'World's Most Famous Building,' owned by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT: NYSE), soars 1,454 feet above Midtown Manhattan from base to antenna. The $165 million reimagination of the Empire State Building Observation Deck Experience created an all-new experience with a dedicated guest entrance, an interactive museum with nine galleries, and a redesigned 102nd Floor Observation Deck with floor-to-ceiling windows. The journey to the world-famous 86th Floor Observation Deck, the only 360-degree, open-air observatory with views of New York and beyond, orients visitors for their entire New York City experience and covers everything from the building's iconic history to its current place in pop culture. The Empire State Building Observation Deck Experience welcomes millions of visitors each year and is ranked the #1 Top Attraction in the United States in Tripadvisor's 2026 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things to Do, 'America's Favorite Building' by the American Institute of Architects, the world's most popular travel destination by Uber, and the #1 New York City attraction in Lonely Planet's Ultimate Travel List. Since 2011, the building has been fully powered by renewable wind electricity, and its many floors house a diverse array of office tenants such as LinkedIn and Shutterstock, as well as retail options like STATE Grill and Bar, Tacombi, Ghirardelli, and Starbucks. For more information and Empire State Building Observation Deck Experience tickets visit esbnyc.com or follow the building's Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Weibo, YouTube, or TikTok.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and, outside the U.S., general entertainment brand Hulu. As the flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ serves as a connection point for audiences around the world with an unmatched collection of award-winning general entertainment, gold-standard family programming, the most trusted news, and global sports programming from ESPN. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, it is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of bundle offerings in the U.S., whereby bundle subscribers can now stream Hulu and ESPN content directly in the Disney+ app. Subscriptions also include access to the Disney+ Perks loyalty program, including special discounts, everyday savings, and early access to exclusive experiences that only Disney can offer. For more, visit disneyplus.com or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

Photo Credit: Disney



Photo Credit: Disney

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone