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The cast of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' celebrated the season three premiere with an epic fete fit for the gods at the Empire State Building's 'Olympus Awaits' experience in New York City.

Series stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava' Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart and Levi Chrisopulos walked the blue carpet alongside castmates Olive Abercrombie, Saara Chaudry, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer.

The guest stars who play the gods of Olympus were also in attendance including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Courtney B. Vance, Kate McKinnon, Andra Day, Dafne Keen, Ming-Na Wen, Timothy Omundson, and Hubert Jerzyk Smielecki.

In a first-of-its-kind experience, 'Olympus Awaits' marks the first time the Empire State Building's 80th Floor has been transformed through an immersive entertainment takeover of this scale. The unprecedented activation gives fans an exclusive opportunity to step inside the world of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' at one of the most recognizable destinations in the world, bringing the mythical home of the gods to life in a way never before experienced at the Empire State Building.

Season three will premiere with two episodes on November 20, followed by two episodes dropping each week on Disney+ and Hulu.

Season 3 marks the first time that 'The Titan's Curse,' the third book from Rick Riordan's bestselling series, will be adapted for the screen. If Percy Jackson learned anything after completing two epic quests with Annabeth Chase, it's that he would be lost without her. So when Annabeth is captured by the forces of Kronos, Percy must embark on a perilous journey to rescue her. He must free a goddess in chains, confront the Titan's curse, and avoid triggering the fall of Olympus. With Grover by his side, Percy must join some unlikely questmates to confront a prophecy with dire consequences.

The third season of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava' Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart and Levi Chrisopulos.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, Season 3 of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' is executive produced by Steinberg, Dan Shotz and Craig Silverstein, alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell, Bert Salke, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Sarah Watson and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. Jet Wilkinson serves as an executive producer on the last two episodes of the season.

'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' has been streamed for more than 300 million hours on Disney+ and Hulu globally.

The first two seasons of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' are available on Disney+ and Hulu.

Photo Credit: Disney









Photo Credit: Disney

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