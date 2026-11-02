PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS Season 3 Trailer Released, Season to Premiere November 20

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Today, Disney+ released the official trailer for Season 3 of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians.' The trailer teases the next adventure for Percy and his friends as the stakes rise higher than ever in the race to save Annabeth from the forces of Kronos.

Season three will premiere with two episodes on November 20, followed by two episodes dropping each week on Disney+ and Hulu.

Season 3 marks the first time that 'The Titan's Curse,' the third book from Rick Riordan's bestselling series, will be adapted for the screen. If Percy Jackson learned anything after completing two epic quests with Annabeth Chase, it's that he would be lost without her. So when Annabeth is captured by the forces of Kronos, Percy must embark on a perilous journey to rescue her. He must free a goddess in chains, confront the Titan's curse, and avoid triggering the fall of Olympus. With Grover by his side, Percy must join some unlikely questmates to confront a prophecy with dire consequences.

The third season of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava' Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart and Levi Chrisopulos.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, Season 3 of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' is executive produced by Steinberg, Dan Shotz and Craig Silverstein, alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell, Bert Salke, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Albert Kim, Sarah Watson and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson. Jet Wilkinson serves as an executive producer on the last two episodes of the season.

The first two seasons of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' are available on Disney+ and Hulu.

Photo Credit: Disney



Photo Credit: Disney

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