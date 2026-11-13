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PEACOCK to Premiere Documentary 'LOVE TRAPPED: THE CASE OF LAURA OWENS' Based on Podcast

Keayr Braxton will direct the documentary, which includes interviews with Clayton Echard, Laura Owens and podcast host Stephani Young.

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Peacock has announced the greenlight of the four-part documentary 'Love Trapped: The Case of Laura Owens' (wt), set to premiere in 2027. Based on the popular podcast 'Love Trapped,' hosted by Stephani Young, which became a cultural phenomenon, the documentary chronicles the extraordinary story of former 'Bachelor' star Clayton Echard and his tumultuous relationship with a woman named Laura Owens, which began with a brief encounter and, following her pregnancy claim, spiraled into a years-long legal battle that captivated social media and sparked widespread public fascination.

'Love Trapped: The Case of Laura Owens' (wt) follows an astonishing story when Laura meets Clayton through a potential real estate deal and after their short connection, she tells him she's pregnant with his twins. Their private dispute erupts into a nationally followed story fueled by citizen sleuths and social commentators that join the media firestorm that implodes into a shocking trail of deception, legal threats and public humiliation. The deeper the investigation goes, the more unbelievable the revelations become, while raising a disturbing question: when does the desire to be loved turn into an obsession?

Through exclusive interviews the documentary brings together Clayton, his legal team, Laura's mother, Jan Black, the other men who were targeted by Laura, 'Love Trapped' podcast host Stephani Young and the online detectives who helped unravel the story that shockingly extends far beyond one relationship. And, for the first time, Laura Owens shares her experience and perspective.

'Love Trapped: The Case of Laura Owens' (wt) is executive produced by Nancy Glass, Erin Lee Carr and Keayr Braxton for Glass Entertainment Group, and Danny Passman for Crybaby Media. Keayr Braxton also serves as director.

Season one of the 'Love Trapped' podcast, hosted by Stephani Young and originated by Glass Podcasts and iHeartPodcasts, premiered Feb. 26, 2026, with the finale airing Nov. 12. The series is executive produced by Nancy Glass, Andrea Gunning and Ben Fetterman for Glass, and Will Pearson and Ali Perry for iHeartPodcasts.

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