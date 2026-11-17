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PBS announced that season two of HAPPINESS, the music-driven comedy-drama, will premiere on Sunday, December 13, 2026, at 10 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings), PBS.org, the PBS app, PBS Masterpiece on Prime Video and with PBS Passport.

HAPPINESS is a feel-good story of community theater underdogs with big dreams, big humor and a lot of heart. Originating in New Zealand, the series offers a welcome dose of laughter and warmth this holiday season.

The second season of HAPPINESS continues the narrative from season one, following ex-Broadway director Charlie Summers, who finds himself 'cancelled' and living with his mum in his hometown of Tauranga, New Zealand. After he was betrayed by his childhood best friend during season one's finale, Charlie's last chance to get back to Broadway is by directing a modern take on Sherlock Holmes. The only thing standing in his way is his nemesis Jacqui and the loveable amateurs from the Pizazz community theatre.

Ahead of the season two premiere, viewers can catch up on HAPPINESS season one, streaming free on PBS.org and the PBS app from November 8 through December 6. Season one will then be available to stream with PBS Passport.

Episode Descriptions

Episode 1: Sunday, December 13, 2026, 10 p.m. ET

The Pizazz crew needs Charlie to direct their new Sherlock Holmes musical, but he is despondent after his rift with Jacqui. Gloria points out that giving up means Jacqui has won. She is already preparing a competing one-woman show, assisted by Adrian. Charlie is newly inspired: he'll direct a groundbreaking, high-tech Sherlock. Pizazz celebrates—Charlie's back! But so is Norma, the theatre ghost.

Episode 2: Sunday, December 13, 2026, 10:30 p.m. ET

Gloria feels her romantic distraction with Connor has disappointed Charlie, who is pushing the cast hard to beat Jacqui. Under pressure, Charlie has a panic attack but is rescued by handsome stranger Jonathan. Gaye despairs as the theatre roof needs replacing and they can't afford Charlie's high-tech production but the cast improve—until ghost-hunting Nicky crashes down through the ceiling.

Episode 3: Sunday, December 20, 2026, 10 p.m. ET

Charlie is sure that Sherlock will pay for the roof. But rehearsals remain tough. In better news, a visit from Jonathan suggests romance. Mia has gotten into drama school, which Charlie lauds over Jacqui. But Jacqui takes revenge, spooking Charlie during a blackout. When Mikaere's wife pulls him from Sherlock, Charlie can't let Jacqui triumph—he'll play the lead himself.

Episode 4: Sunday, December 20, 2026, 10:30 p.m. ET

Rehearsals starring Charlie get worse. Suspecting Adrian is spying for Jacqui, Charlie fires him; Charlie will play Moriarty too. Fed-up, Gaye cancels the beleaguered show. Triumphant Jacqui expects success for her solo show but is slammed by an influential critic. Charlie seeks understanding, finding it—and more—with Jonathan.

Episode 5: Sunday, December 27, 2026, 10 p.m. ET

It's the theatre awards hosted by the Mayor, Cynthia. Charlie presents Gaye an honorary award, yet she remains cool. Gaye is selling her house to recoup his Sherlock shortfall. Charlie pleads with Mayor Cynthia to bail out Pizazz, who sees a chance to grab the theatre's land. The threat reunites Charlie and Jacqui. They rally the company to save Pizazz from the wrecking ball.

Episode 6: Sunday, December 27, 2026, 10:30 p.m. ET

A mashup Sherlock fundraiser is staged and the show is a hit. All else is going well; Charlie and Gaye make up; Nicky puts the ghost to rest; Mia prepares for drama school. But an offer to return to the US sees Charlie let Jonathan down. And then Mayor Cynthia deems Pizazz unsafe—she's bulldozing the theater. Can Pizazz be saved?

HAPPINESS (Season 2) premieres nationally on PBS on December 13, 2026, and will stream simultaneously with broadcast on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS app, available on iOS, Apple TV, Android mobile and tablets, Android/GoogleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and tablets, Comcast Xfinity, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, VIZIO and LG Smart TVs. All episodes of HAPPINESS (Season 2) will also be available to stream on the night of premiere with PBS Masterpiece on Prime Video and with PBS Passport. For more information about PBS Passport, visit the PBS Passport FAQ website or contact your local station.

HAPPINESS is a production of Greenstone TV in association with Sky Free Limited (TV3) and DCD Rights Ltd, with support from NZ On Air and the NZ Screen Production Rebate.

About PBS

PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 36 million adults on linear primetime television, 16 million users on PBS-owned streaming platforms, 56 million viewers on YouTube, and 10 million followers on social media, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature, and public affairs and to take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS's broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry's most coveted award competitions. As the number one educational media brand, PBS KIDS helps children 2-8 build critical skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality content on TV — including a PBS KIDS channel — and streaming free on pbskids.org and the PBS KIDS Video app, games on the PBS KIDS Games app, and in communities across America. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS LearningMedia for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. More information about PBS is available at PBS.org, one of the leading dot-org websites on the internet, Facebook, Instagram, or through its apps for mobile and connected devices.

Photo Credit: Greenstone Pictures 2026









Photo Credit: Greenstone Pictures 2026

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