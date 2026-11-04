PBS Tune-In Alert Lists SALUTE TO SERVICE, MEDICINE BALL and WE CHOSE TO GO TO THE MOON

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PBS has released its 'Tune In & Stream' alert for Wednesday, November 4, 2026, listing upcoming primetime premieres and digital programming. Viewers are advised to check local listings. Many of the programs are also available to view via PBS.org and the PBS App the day of premiere.

Upcoming Primetime Premieres

SECRETS OF THE DEAD 'Saving Tangier Island'

Premieres: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Welcome to tiny Tangier Island in the Chesapeake Bay. Pivotal in the War of 1812, the island has borne witness to key moments in American history. It's where Francis Scott Key was inspired to write 'The Star-Spangled Banner' and where hundreds of self-emancipated men joined the British to take up arms against their former masters. Now, rising sea levels threaten the island, and the race is on to ensure Tangier will remain a witness to history.

SALUTE TO SERVICE 2026: A VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION

Premieres: Friday, Nov. 6, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Jason Kelce hosts SALUTE TO SERVICE 2026: A VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION with The U.S. Army Field Band on PBS. This action-packed show features unique musical performances by 8-time Grammy winning musical legend Jon Batiste alongside the Six-String Soldiers and Jason Kelce wailing on the baritone sax with the Jazz Ambassadors. Come with us as we take on training at the United States Military Academy at West Point with NFL offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva, reminiscing on his time as a cadet. We will also meet members of the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment 'The Old Guard' as they share what it takes to be a member of their elite team, defending the District of Columbia all while fulfilling the sacred duty of honoring all who have served this country. Join us for this moving celebration as we come together to express our gratitude to those who have worn the uniform in service to us all.

HAPPINESS (Season 1)

Catchup Streaming: Sunday, Nov. 8, Binge 6 Episodes with PBS.org & PBS app

Broadway director and golden boy Charlie Summers has come home to New Zealand. And he's devastated. After 20 years working his way up to the top of the musical theatre world, he has found himself back in his childhood bedroom and back helping his mother, Gaye, at the local community musical theater. The eclectic cast and crew there may lack professional skills but certainly don't lack passion.

MEDICINE BALL

Premieres: Monday, Nov. 9, 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Follow Native American college student-athletes at the University of Minnesota Morris as they explore the complex history of basketball in Indigenous boarding schools and its evolution into a symbol of cultural resilience.

WE CHOSE TO GO TO THE MOON

Premieres: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 8:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

WE CHOSE TO GO TO THE MOON is an immersive theatrical experience telling the dramatic story of America's race to space and the decision to land a man on the Moon. Created, written and narrated by writer and historian John Monsky and directed for the stage by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer ('Spring Awakening,' 'Chess'), the production brings together a 45-piece orchestra and band, Broadway vocalists, and archival photographs to create an emotional history of mankind's journey to the Moon. Filmed at New York's Carnegie Hall in April 2026 against the backdrop of the Artemis II mission, the special features performances by Skylar Astin ('Pitch Perfect,' 'Spring Awakening'), Grammy nominee Brent Comer ('The Outsiders'), Claybourne Elder ('Company,' 'The Gilded Age'), Elizabeth Gillies (Netflix's 'Dynasty'), Tony nominee Taylor Louderman ('Mean Girls'), and Grammy and Tony nominee Joy Woods ('Gypsy,' 'Six'). Neil Armstrong's son Mark Armstrong and granddaughter Kali Armstrong also perform a tribute to the astronaut.

FRONTLINE

Premieres: Tuesday, Nov. 10, 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Coal miners are suffering from incurable lung disease at the highest rates in nearly 50 years. With NPR, Public Health Watch and Kentucky Public Radio, how industry and government have failed to protect miners in Appalachia from black lung disease.

NATURE 'HumanLike: The Chimps of Fongoli'

Premieres: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 8:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

On the southern edge of the Sahara in Fongoli, Senegal, lives a group of remarkable chimpanzees that could hold clues to how we became human. The Fongoli chimps live at the very limits where chimps can survive, having adapted to the extreme heat and dryness of the savanna woodlands. For years, these chimps were elusive ghosts, rarely seen. NATURE traces the remarkable 25-year story of how American anthropologist Jill Pruetz and local chimp expert Dondo 'Johnny' Kanté got so close to the Fongoli chimps to uncover unique behavior, including hunting with spears, sheltering in caves, digging wells, and reading fire. Seeing into their secret lives and recording extraordinary new behaviors shine a light on our own evolutionary past and fundamentally change how we think about ourselves.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD 'Finding America's Fallen'

Premieres: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

A unique archaeological dig is happening in South Carolina, where veterans are investigating a Revolutionary War battle site. Now, these former soldiers want to give Camden's fallen their due. Produced in partnership with SCETV.

Great Performances 'Romeo & Juliet'

Premieres: Friday, Nov. 13, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

The Public Theater's 2026 Free Shakespeare in the Park production brings the Bard's legendary star-crossed lovers to Central Park for the first time in nearly 20 years. Never was there a story of more woe, or more romance, than Shakespeare's timeless tale of two young lovers from warring families. As the Montagues and Capulets are torn apart by ideology and simmering violence spills into the streets of the border town of Verona, Romeo and Juliet dare to defy a world determined to keep them apart. In this bold new staging, the play unfolds in English, but Romeo and Juliet speak to one another in Spanish, the language of their shared world.

CRAFT IN AMERICA (Season 18)

Streaming Premiere: Friday, Nov. 13, Watch Both Episodes on PBS.org

Premieres: Friday, Dec. 18, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

The first episode 'North' investigates the impact of the environment on craft artists. Indigenous canoe practices, reclaimed materials, a craft school in the forest and more demonstrate how natural and urban landscapes inspire the handmade in the great North. 'South' (Episode 2) discovers craft artists who are building an inclusive and hopeful future. From the elaborate costumes of the New Orleans masking societies and beautiful stained glass in Miami to a vibrant artist community rebuilding after the hurricane in North Carolina, the art of the South demonstrates the many facets of resilience and creativity.

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT IN AMERICA

Streaming Premiere: Monday, Nov. 16, Binge All 4 Episodes with the PBS app

Premieres: Monday-Thursday, Nov. 16-19, 8:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT IN AMERICA tells the consequential story of criminal justice in America as it has never before been told – from the colonial era to today. This series, directed by Lynn Novick and executive produced by Ken Burns and Sam Pollard, explores arguments Americans have had over the problem of crime, the purpose of punishment and the meaning of justice for more than 250 years.

PBS Digital Studios

New Series

PLOTLINES on PBS Storied

Plotlines is an educational video series that explores storytelling trends and tropes in literature and beyond. Each episode will break down literary traditions and classic works to show how they impact modern culture, and examines how different types of storytelling media influence our thought processes and shape our world.

Host: Jananie K. Velu

Recent Episodes: '

',Episode 3: 'Why Authoritarians Need to Control the Narrative?' Launches: Tuesday, Nov. 17From the real world to our favorite dystopian novels and shows, authoritarians have always had a special relationship with storytelling. Enforcing obedience requires careful control of the narrative: walking the fine line of censoring the stories that threaten your objectives, like in Fahrenheit 451 or Silo, and seeding the propaganda that will maintain your power, like in The Hunger Games or Parable of the Sower. A story is perhaps the most innocuous and fundamental part of any power struggle in history, but it all comes down to who can create the most convincing narrative.

CIVICS MADE EASY

'Civics Made Easy,' hosted by Ben Sheehan, breaks down the complex world of American government and civic participation. Each episode transforms intricate concepts into clear, digestible lessons, equipping viewers with the essential knowledge to actively participate in their democracy. Designed to empower and inform, the series makes understanding civics both accessible and engaging for all.

Host: Ben Sheehan

NEW EPISODE: What Your State Controls (That Congress Doesn't)

Recent Episodes: 'Why Can Politicians Draw Their Own District?', 'Is America Truly a Democracy?', '

THE DRAWING ROOM WITH MO WELCH

What happens when interviews become art projects? In The Drawing Room with Mo Welch, comedian and illustrator Mo Welch invites notable guests to join her at the easel, turning conversations into creative collaborations. This non-traditional PBS series puts Mo's full talents on display, blending humor, vulnerability, and artistry as she and her guest draw each other out—literally and figuratively.

Recent Episodes: Aparna Nancherla on Being a Shy Kid, Jon Gabrus Says, 'Lifeguarding Is Super Important to Me.', Demi Adejuyigbe on Villain Energy and Goatees, Why Margaret Cho Never Had a Coloring Book as a Kid, Adam Ruins Everything (Except This Painting), Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne Draw (and Roast) Each Other,

EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA

It's the final act of the Paleozoic Era – just before the Age of Dinosaurs begins – and dark times are ahead. EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA, a longform spinoff based on the popular PBS Digital Studios' series Eons with more than 750 million views and 3 million subscribers, tells the story of life on the supercontinent of Pangea. From a landscape ruled by strange mammal-relatives, through the relentless hellscape of the Great Dying itself and its aftermath, the series sheds light on the world of the Permian, how it ended, and how life recovered.

All Episodes Now Streaming: How The Formation of Pangea Changed the World, How Eating Plants Shaped Life on Land, The Rise and Fall of an Ancient Reef, A Tale of Tusks and Saber Teeth, That Time Almost Everything Died, Who Survived the Great Dying – and Why

OVERVIEW on PBS Terra

Host: Joe Hanson

Recent Episodes:

WEATHERED on PBS Terra

Host: Maiya May

Recent Episodes:

IN THE MARGINS on PBS Origins

Recent Episodes:

ROGUE HISTORY on PBS Origins

Host: Joel Cook

Recent Episodes:

OTHERWORDS on PBS Storied

Host: Erica Brozovsky

Recent Episodes:





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