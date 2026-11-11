PBS Tune-In Alert: HUMANLIKE: THE CHIMPS OF FONGOLI, ROMEO & JULIET, CRAFT IN AMERICA to Air

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PBS has announced a 'Tune In & Stream' alert for upcoming primetime premieres, with many programs also available to view via PBS.org and the PBS app the day of premiere. Viewers are asked to check local listings.

Upcoming Primetime Premieres

NATURE 'HumanLike: The Chimps of Fongoli'

Premieres: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 8:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

On the southern edge of the Sahara in Fongoli, Senegal, lives a group of remarkable chimpanzees that could hold clues to how we became human. The Fongoli chimps live at the very limits where chimps can survive, having adapted to the extreme heat and dryness of the savanna woodlands. For years, these chimps were elusive ghosts, rarely seen. NATURE traces the remarkable 25-year story of how American anthropologist Jill Pruetz and local chimp expert Dondo 'Johnny' Kanté got so close to the Fongoli chimps to uncover unique behavior, including hunting with spears, sheltering in caves, digging wells, and reading fire. Seeing into their secret lives and recording extraordinary new behaviors shine a light on our own evolutionary past and fundamentally change how we think about ourselves.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD 'Finding America's Fallen'

Premieres: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

A unique archaeological dig is happening in South Carolina, where veterans are investigating a Revolutionary War battle site. Now, these former soldiers want to give Camden's fallen their due. Produced in partnership with SCETV.

Great Performances 'Romeo & Juliet'

Premieres: Friday, Nov. 13, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

The Public Theater's 2026 Free Shakespeare in the Park production brings the Bard's legendary star-crossed lovers to Central Park for the first time in nearly 20 years. Never was there a story of more woe, or more romance, than Shakespeare's timeless tale of two young lovers from warring families. As the Montagues and Capulets are torn apart by ideology and simmering violence spills into the streets of the border town of Verona, Romeo and Juliet dare to defy a world determined to keep them apart. In this bold new staging, the play unfolds in English, but Romeo and Juliet speak to one another in Spanish, the language of their shared world.

CRAFT IN AMERICA (Season 18)

Streaming Premiere: Friday, Nov. 13, Watch Both Episodes on PBS.org

Premieres: Friday, Dec. 18, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

The first episode 'North' investigates the impact of the environment on craft artists. Indigenous canoe practices, reclaimed materials, a craft school in the forest and more demonstrate how natural and urban landscapes inspire the handmade in the great North. 'South' (Episode 2) discovers craft artists who are building an inclusive and hopeful future. From the elaborate costumes of the New Orleans masking societies and beautiful stained glass in Miami to a vibrant artist community rebuilding after the hurricane in North Carolina, the art of the South demonstrates the many facets of resilience and creativity.

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT IN AMERICA

Streaming Premiere: Monday, Nov. 16, Binge All 4 Episodes with the PBS app

Premieres: Monday-Thursday, Nov. 16-19, 8:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT IN AMERICA tells the consequential story of criminal justice in America as it has never before been told – from the colonial era to today. This series, directed by Lynn Novick and executive produced by Ken Burns and Sam Pollard, explores arguments Americans have had over the problem of crime, the purpose of punishment and the meaning of justice for more than 250 years.

Great Performances 'Dudamel Conducts the New York Philharmonic'

Premieres: Friday, Nov. 20, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Experience Maestro Gustavo Dudamel's debut season with the NY Phil as he conducts Mahler's Symphony No. 5 along with a world premiere by Pulitzer Prize winner Tania León that explores a multitude of elements in Latin American music.

INDEPENDENT LENS 'Storming: Seasons of Care'

Premieres: Monday, Nov. 23, 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

After a debate among strangers escalates in 2009, twenty-year-old Ryan Diviney is found in a parking lot with a traumatic brain injury, leading to a long-term coma. 'Storming: Seasons of Care' joins Ryan's parents nine years later in their home in Ashburn, Virginia. As the couple navigates hope and grief caring for their comatose son, all of us are called to examine what it means to love deeply in the face of the unknown.

PBS Digital Studios

New Series

PLOTLINES on PBS Storied

Plotlines is an educational video series that explores storytelling trends and tropes in literature and beyond. Each episode will break down literary traditions and classic works to show how they impact modern culture, and examines how different types of storytelling media influence our thought processes and shape our world.

Host: Jananie K. Velu

Recent Episodes: '

', '

Episode 3: 'Why Authoritarians Need to Control the Narrative?' Launches: Tuesday, Nov. 17

From the real world to our favorite dystopian novels and shows, authoritarians have always had a special relationship with storytelling. Enforcing obedience requires careful control of the narrative: walking the fine line of censoring the stories that threaten your objectives, like in Fahrenheit 451 or Silo, and seeding the propaganda that will maintain your power, like in The Hunger Games or Parable of the Sower. A story is perhaps the most innocuous and fundamental part of any power struggle in history, but it all comes down to who can create the most convincing narrative.

CIVICS MADE EASY

'Civics Made Easy,' hosted by Ben Sheehan, breaks down the complex world of American government and civic participation. Each episode transforms intricate concepts into clear, digestible lessons, equipping viewers with the essential knowledge to actively participate in their democracy. Designed to empower and inform, the series makes understanding civics both accessible and engaging for all.

Host: Ben Sheehan

New Episode: What Your State Controls (That Congress Doesn't)

Recent Episodes: 'Why Can Politicians Draw Their Own District?', 'Is America Truly a Democracy?', '

THE DRAWING ROOM WITH MO WELCH

What happens when interviews become art projects? In The Drawing Room with Mo Welch, comedian and illustrator Mo Welch invites notable guests to join her at the easel, turning conversations into creative collaborations. This non-traditional PBS series puts Mo's full talents on display, blending humor, vulnerability, and artistry as she and her guest draw each other out—literally and figuratively.

Recent Episodes: Aparna Nancherla on Being a Shy Kid, Jon Gabrus Says, 'Lifeguarding Is Super Important to Me.', Demi Adejuyigbe on Villain Energy and Goatees, Why Margaret Cho Never Had a Coloring Book as a Kid, Adam Ruins Everything (Except This Painting), Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne Draw (and Roast) Each Other,

EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA

It's the final act of the Paleozoic Era – just before the Age of Dinosaurs begins – and dark times are ahead. EONS: LIFE AND DEATH ON PANGEA, a longform spinoff based on the popular PBS Digital Studios' series Eons with more than 750 million views and 3 million subscribers, tells the story of life on the supercontinent of Pangea. From a landscape ruled by strange mammal-relatives, through the relentless hellscape of the Great Dying itself and its aftermath, the series sheds light on the world of the Permian, how it ended, and how life recovered.

All Episodes Now Streaming: How The Formation of Pangea Changed the World, How Eating Plants Shaped Life on Land, The Rise and Fall of an Ancient Reef, A Tale of Tusks and Saber Teeth, That Time Almost Everything Died, Who Survived the Great Dying – and Why

OVERVIEW on PBS Terra

Host: Joe Hanson

Recent Episodes:

WEATHERED on PBS Terra

Host: Maiya May

Recent Episodes:

IN THE MARGINS on PBS Origins

Recent Episodes:

ROGUE HISTORY on PBS Origins

Host: Joel Cook

Recent Episodes:

OTHERWORDS on PBS Storied

Host: Erica Brozovsky

Recent Episodes:

PBS Streaming

PBS programming is available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO. PBS station members can view many series, documentaries and specials via PBS Passport. For more information about PBS Passport, visit the PBS Passport FAQ website or contact your local station.

About PBS

PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 36 million adults on linear primetime television, 16 million users on PBS-owned streaming platforms, 56 million viewers on YouTube, and 10 million followers on social media, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature, and public affairs and to take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS's broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry's most coveted award competitions. As the number one educational media brand, PBS KIDS helps children 2-8 build critical skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality content on TV — including a PBS KIDS channel — and streaming free on pbskids.org and the PBS KIDS Video app, games on the PBS KIDS Games app, and in communities across America. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS LearningMedia for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. More information about PBS is available at PBS.org, one of the leading dot-org





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