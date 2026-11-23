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This fall, PBS has something for everyone: nature documentaries exploring the wonders yet to be discovered, science programming that tackles today's most fascinating questions, historical documentaries that fill in the gaps of the past, whodunit dramas for mystery lovers, and a rich lineup of arts and culture programming. Please check local listings.

Mystery Loves Company

A great trip doesn't always require a suitcase. PBS's collection of international mysteries can be enjoyed from the comfort of home. These stories follow investigations across some of Europe's most iconic cities and landscapes. WALTER PRESENTS titles The Paris Murders, The Nordic Murders, and Murder in Sweden transport audiences to a new setting with every case, each shaped by the distinct culture and geography of its location. No matter the language or the landscape, the instinct to keep watching until the case is closed never changes. From foggy coastlines to sunlit piazzas, these titles are a reminder that a great mystery is always more fun with company. Streaming on PBS.org and the PBS app.

New PBS Primetime and Streaming Premieres

INDEPENDENT LENS 'Storming: Seasons of Care'

Premieres: Monday, Nov. 23, 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

After a debate among strangers escalates in 2009, twenty-year-old Ryan Diviney is found in a parking lot with a traumatic brain injury, leading to a long-term coma. 'Storming: Seasons of Care' joins Ryan's parents nine years later in their home in Ashburn, Virginia. As the couple navigates hope and grief caring for their comatose son, all of us are called to examine what it means to love deeply in the face of the unknown.

AMERICAN MASTERS 'Liz Diller & Ric Scofidio: Architect Provocateurs'

Premieres: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Learn how Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio became two of the most notable architects of their generation. Known for their work on the High Line, Lincoln Center, and MoMA, Diller continues to influence cityscapes in New York City and beyond.

FRONTLINE 'Iranians Under Siege'

Premieres: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

The dramatic stories of Iranians living through a year of protests, crackdowns and war. Rare footage and firsthand accounts of the regime's campaign to crush dissent, and of life under U.S. and Israeli bombing.

NATURE 'Christmas in the Alps'

Premieres: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 8:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

In the Alps, high at the top of the world, December transforms the mountains and valleys into a quiet winter wonderland. But life thrives just below the ice and snow. Join NATURE for a glimpse into the Alps' most enchanting time of the year. The forests of spruce and fir trees are draped in sparkling frost as goldcrests dart across, searching for their next holiday feast. Marmots retreat to a cozy home underground, chamois race across the highest peaks, while deer and wolves trot through deep snow. And follow the story of a house mouse that coexists in the Alps with humans and wildlife. Experience a unique Alpine Christmas that remains in the heart long after the season fades.

WALTER PRESENTS 'Murder in the Mountains' (Season 4)

Streaming Premiere: Friday, Nov. 27, Binge 15 Episodes with PBS Passport

Follow the dedicated investigators of the picturesque Austrian town of Kitzbuhel. They tackle complex criminal cases where secrets unravel and danger lurks behind every mountain vista. In German with English subtitles.

MISS SCARLET ON MASTERPIECE (Season 1)

Catch-up Streaming: Sunday, Nov. 29, Binge 6 Episodes on PBS.org & PBS app

The series MISS SCARLET, formerly MISS SCARLET AND THE DUKE, stars Kate Phillips (Peaky Blinders) as headstrong Eliza Scarlet, the first-ever female detective in Victorian London, who won't let naysayers stop her from keeping her father's business running.

WALTER PRESENTS 'Velvet: The Grand Finale (Christmas Special)'

Streaming Premiere: Friday, Dec. 4, Binge the final episode with PBS Passport

'Velvet: The Grand Finale' brings the beloved series to a close with a Christmas special that raises the stakes one last time. Ana, who has spent the series fighting to assert herself as a designer in a world built to keep her in someone else's shadow, finally realizes her dream: opening Velvet Barcelona. But success comes with its own price. As old rivalries resurface and new ambitions take hold, the team finds its loyalties tested in ways they never anticipated. With the holiday season as its backdrop, THE GRAND FINALE delivers both the emotional closure longtime fans have been waiting for and one final reminder of why 'Velvet' captivated audiences from its very first season. In Spanish with English subtitles.

LUCY WORSLEY'S KEYS TO THE CASTLE

Premieres: Sundays, Dec. 6-27, 8:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Historian Lucy Worsley has the keys to four iconic palaces: the Palace of Versailles in France, Doge's Palace in Venice, Britain's Blenheim Palace and Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany. Leading us behind the velvet ropes, we follow her into hidden rooms, sealed archives and private spaces, where she discovers stories of obsession, heroic escapades, stolen treasure and the secret life of a notorious queen.

HAPPINESS (Season 2)

Streaming Premiere: Sunday, Dec. 13, 8:00 p.m. ET, Binge 6 Episodes with PBS Passport

New Season Premieres: Sundays, Dec. 13-27, 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

After he's betrayed by his childhood best friend, ex-Broadway director Charlie Summers finds himself canceled and living with his mother in his hometown of Tauranga. Charlie's last chance to get back to Broadway is a modern take on Sherlock Holmes. The only thing standing in his way is his nemesis Jacqui and the lovable amateurs from Pizazz.

PEACE ON EARTH - CHRISTMAS WITH THE TABERNACLE CHOIR

Premieres: Monday, Dec. 14, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

The audience-favorite 'Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir' returns with a new special, 'Peace on Earth,' on PBS this December, featuring classic and international carols and a heartwarming story of Christmas from the 1968 Apollo 8 moon mission. The world-renowned Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is joined by a married Broadway power couple, Tony Award-winner Stephanie J. Block and stage and screen actor Sebastian Arcelus, in this captivating holiday spectacular. The timely, 90-minute concert features songs and stories of hope for audiences everywhere.

FRONTLINE 'Outbreak In Pennsylvania'

Premieres: Tuesday, Dec. 15, 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

How falling vaccine rates in Pennsylvania helped lead to the biggest outbreak of measles in decades. With the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, investigating the rise in vaccine skepticism and the political and cultural forces behind the current outbreak.

NOVA 'Universe in Motion'

Premieres: Wednesday, Dec. 16, 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

High on a mountaintop in northern Chile, a remarkable new eye on the sky is poised to transform our understanding of the universe. The groundbreaking Vera Rubin Observatory, featuring massive mirrors and the largest digital camera on Earth, will collect more data in its first year than all previous optical telescopes combined. Witness the tense moments of its first light and the triumphs of scientists as they strive to answer humanity's biggest questions, from identifying threatening asteroids in our Solar System to the very origins and ultimate fate of our universe. Prepare to see the cosmos as never before.

FRONTLINE 'The Deportation Project'

Premieres: Tuesday, Dec. 22, 10:00 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org & PBS app

Inside the Trump administration's push to deport people to countries that are not their own. With Forbidden Stories and The Washington Post, investigating the deals, human rights implications, and obscure State Department office driving the policy.

AMERICAN MASTERS 'Wilder'

Premieres: Tuesday, December 29, 9:00 p.m. ET

Follow the journey of actor Gene Wilder, known for his performances in 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' and 'Young Frankenstein,' from his collaborative relationship with Mel Brooks to his rise as a Hollywood leading man and comedic visionary. Featuring never-before-seen interviews with Wilder, archival clips, and an intimate look into Wilder's legacy from his nephew, Jordan Walker-Pearlman.

Schedule Note

Schedules are subject to change as current events evolve in the marketplace. The PBS Fall 2026 Programming Guide will be updated to reflect any changes, which will be shared as they arise.

PBS Live Streaming

Select local PBS stations are now available to stream live for free via PBS.org, Roku streaming devices, Android mobile, Amazon Fire, iOS, tvOS and Chromecast. Additional platforms will be added later. Currently more than 100 stations are set up for live streaming, with more to be added in the future. Viewers can access their local station's live feed at pbs.org/livestream. FAQs are available here.

PBS Streaming

PBS fall programming is available for streaming concurrent with broadcast on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast VIZIO and LG Smart TVs. PBS station members can view many series, documentaries and specials via PBS Passport. For more information about PBS Passport, visit the PBS Passport FAQ website or contact your local station.

About PBS

PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 36 million adults on linear primetime television, 16 million users on PBS-owned streaming platforms, 56 million viewers on YouTube, and 10 million followers on social media, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature, and public affairs and to take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS's broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry's most coveted award competitions. As the number one educational media brand, PBS KIDS helps children 2-8 build critical skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality content on TV — including a PBS KIDS channel — and streaming free on pbskids.org and the PBS KIDS Video app, games on the PBS KIDS Games app, and in communities across America. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS LearningMedia for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. More information about PBS is available at PBS.org, one of the leading dot-org websites on the internet, Facebook, Instagram, or through apps for mobile and connected devices.





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