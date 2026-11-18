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A new clip from PAPER TIGER, titled 'Crime,' has been released. The film is written, directed and produced by James Gray and stars Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller. PAPER TIGER is out now in select theaters and expands this Friday, November 20th.

About the Film

In James Gray's deeply felt and intense crime thriller, set in 1986 New York, a naïve engineer, Irwin (Miles Teller) accepts a seemingly lucrative business proposition from his brother, Gary (Adam Driver), a former cop. But when Irwin witnesses something he wasn't meant to see at the Gowanus Canal, the brothers find themselves pulled into a dangerous confrontation with the newly emerging Russian mafia. As the threat of violence escalates, Irwin's wife Hester (Scarlett Johansson) sounds the alarm, Irwin desperately tries to protect his family, and Gary is forced to make an impossible choice to save those he loves.

The film's official trailer is also available:

Earlier coverage from BroadwayWorld noted that Lakeshore Records has released the film's original motion picture soundtrack digitally, with music by Christopher Spelman, and that NEON hosted the Los Angeles premiere on November 5 at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

For more on the film, visit neonrated.com. NEON can also be found on Facebook, Instagram and X.







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