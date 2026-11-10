PAN'S LABYRINTH 20th Anniversary Edition to Arrive on Physical Media, Available Now on Digital

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Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, has announced that the 20th anniversary edition of Guillermo Del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth will be available on 4K + Blu-ray Collector's Edition Steelbook and Blu-ray Collector's Edition beginning December 1, 2026. The film is currently available to own on digital, and will be available for digital rental (VOD) on December 8, 2026. Due to overwhelming demand, Cineverse will release a 4K + Blu-ray Collector's Edition on December 29.

The 4K restoration was overseen by del Toro, taken directly from the original 35mm elements. The home entertainment release follows a return to theatres, including first-time releases in 4K and 3D, that grossed more than $2 million at the box office, and led to increased interest in the film and the human-led creativity and imagination that has led to three Oscar wins plus critical and fan acclaim since 2006, including a record standing ovation at Cannes. The physical pre-order has already set a record as the number one home entertainment pre-order launch of all time for Cineverse.

Pan's Labyrinth takes place in 1944, in the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War. Young Ofelia and her pregnant mother have been brought to live in the countryside, where her brutal stepfather Captain Vidal's job is to wipe out the remaining rebels camped in the local forest. Nearby, in a hidden labyrinth, Ofelia meets an ageless Faun, who tells her that she is really a princess from an enchanted world. He gives her three tasks which she must complete in order to reclaim her rightful place. As her mother's failing health threatens the life of her unborn child, Ofelia undertakes a quest to complete the Faun's tasks. Written and directed by del Toro, and produced by his company, Tequila Gang, the film stars Ivana Baquero, Maribel Verdu (Y tu mama tambien), Doug Jones (Hellboy II), and Sergi Lopez (Dirty Pretty Things). The film was nominated in six categories at the 79th Academy Awards (2007) and took home three Oscar wins – in the Best Achievement in Cinematography, Best Achievement in Art Direction and Best Achievement in Makeup categories. Across all awards, the film has received 106 wins from 115 nominations. It also earned critical acclaim, including top film of 2006 by the legendary Roger Ebert, and is Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes with a 95% Tomatometer score.

Pan's Labyrinth is now available for purchase on Digital, and preorder for Physical and Collector's Editions.

The Amazon exclusive Collector's Edition 4k Ultra HD Steelbook is already sold out, however an additional 4k Ultra HD Steelbook with exclusive box art will be available December 1 at retailers nationwide including Walmart, Best Buy and more. Additionally, a Blu-ray Collector's Edition will be available December 1, while a 4K + Blu-ray Collector's Edition will be available December 29.

All-New Special Features on the Collector's Edition SKUs

Retrospective Doc

Actors on Pan's

Directors on Pan

Legacy Bonus Features: The Power of the Myth Featurette, Pan and The Fairies, The Color and Shape Featurette, The Melody Echoes the Fairytale Featurette, 2007 Original Director Commentary

PAN'S LABYRINTH 20TH ANNIVERSARY

Run Time: 119 minutes | Rating: R (Restricted)

4K + Blu-ray Collector's Edition Steelbook, Blu-ray Collectors Edition: December 1, 2026

4K + Blu-ray Collector's Edition Release Date: December 29, 2026

Written & Directed By: Guillermo Del Toro

Cast: Ivana Baquero, Maribel Verdú, Doug Jones, Sergi López

About Cineverse Motion Pictures Group

Cineverse super-serves passionate audiences by distributing content across all windows and platforms, from theatrical to digital to physical. Following the breakout box office success of Terrifier 3, recent theatrical releases include the franchise returns of The Toxic Avenger, Silent Night, Deadly Night, and Return to Silent Hill, and the 20th anniversary of Guillermo Del Toro's masterpiece Pan's Labyrinth. Cineverse's upcoming slate includes the third installment of Wolf Creek, a big screen adaptation of podcast Mayfair Watchers Society from Trevor Henderson (Siren Head, Cartoon Cat), and the company's first theatrical family feature, Air Bud Returns.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is an entertainment technology company and studio. Fiercely innovative and independent, Cineverse develops and invests in technology and content that drives the future of the industry. Core to its business is Matchpoint – a growing tech ecosystem designed to prepare, distribute, monetize, and continuously improve content across any platform. Matchpoint helps studios large and small operate at scale and improve performance and efficiency in an increasingly fragmented distribution environment. Additionally, Cineverse distributes a vast library of premium films, series, and podcasts, across theatrical, home entertainment, and streaming; operates dozens of digital properties that super serve passionate fandoms around the world; and works with leading brands to connect them with audiences they value. From award-winning technology to the highest-grossing unrated film in U.S. history, Cineverse has created a playbook that marries tech and content to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit cineverse.com.









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