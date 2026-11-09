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P-VALLEY Cast Discusses Uncle Clifford and Lil Murda's Love Story

J. Alphonse Nicholson says a different side of Lil Murda returns in Season 3.

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Vulnerability, intimacy and self-love shaped the conversation when members of the P-VALLEY cast shared an exclusive look at the show's third and final season on the Tamron Hall Show. The segment followed a scene featuring Uncle Clifford and Lil Murda, after which the cast explored the deeper meaning behind the relationship between the two characters.

J. Alphonse Nicholson spoke about a different side of Lil Murda as the character returns for Season 3. The discussion also touched on the symbolism woven throughout the series, which airs on STARZ and was created by Katori Hall.

The segment also included a video message from Brandee Evans, who plays Mercedes. Evans thanked the fans, the cast and Hall for an experience she said changed her life, marking a farewell of sorts as the series enters its last season.

The sneak peek gave the show's audience, which host Tamron Hall refers to as the Tam Fam, another look at the closing chapter of the series and the personal stakes for its characters.

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