Owen Wilson Joins STICK Season Two Celebration at Chelsea Piers Golf Club in New York

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Apple TV brought its golf comedy 'Stick' to life in New York City for a special evening at Chelsea Piers Golf Club, featuring golf, conversation and immersive activities inspired by the series. Attendees at the event included executive producer and star Owen Wilson, executive producer Rodney Ferrell, and stars Peter Dager, Lilli Kay and Timothy Olyphant. The second season of 'Stick' is now streaming globally on Apple TV, and the third episode of the series debuts this Wednesday, November 11, with new episodes every Wednesday through December 30, 2026.

At the event, attendees interacted with the cast before stepping up to the driving-range bays for golf, with views of the Hudson River. The evening culminated in a special conversation featuring Wilson, Dager, Kay and Olyphant, celebrating the return of the series.

About the Series

'Stick' is a heartfelt, feel-good comedy about a found family and their relationships, set within the world of golf as it has never been shown before. Owen Wilson stars as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After the collapse of his marriage and getting fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store, Pryce hedges his bets, and future, entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom named Santi (Peter Dager).

In season two, Santi takes the next step in his pursuit of professional golf, only to discover how quickly the game changes when talent becomes expectation. As Santi chases his dream, Pryce finds himself wondering what might still be possible for him. Urged on by his former rival Clark Ross (Timothy Olyphant), Pryce does something nobody expects: he bets on himself, launching an improbable comeback in hopes of becoming the oldest golfer ever to win a major. But the road back proves far harder than he imagined. And the closer Pryce gets to the golfer he once was, the more he is forced to confront why he never fulfilled the promise everyone once saw in him. With new coach Amanda (Rhea Seehorn) and trusted caddie Mitts (Marc Maron) in his corner, Pryce sets out to prove — to the golf world and, more importantly, to himself — that maybe he really was as good as everyone always said he was.

Led by an ensemble cast that includes Wilson, Dager, Maron, Treviño, Kay, Judy Greer and Olyphant, the second season of 'Stick' welcomes Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner Seehorn, alongside John Higgins, Billy Zane, Rex Linn, Sasha Alexander and Missi Pyle, and features return guest appearances from broadcasters Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelman, and golf enthusiasts Matt Scharff and Dan Rapaport.

Hailing from Apple Studios, 'Stick' is showrun by Jason Keller, who also serves as executive producer alongside Wilson, Ben Silverman for Propagate Content and Entertainment 360's Guymon Casady. The series is also executive produced by Christopher Moynihan, Rodney Ferrell, Howard T. Owens, Drew Buckley, Lee Eisenberg and Bill Callahan.

Watch 'Stick' on Apple TV.

About Apple TV

Apple TV offers drama and comedy series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across a user's screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 924 wins and 3,904 award nominations and counting including the Emmy Award-winning comedies 'Widow's Bay,' 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' 'Severance,' 'Pluribus,' Academy Award Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award winner 'F1.'

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $14.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr.



Lilli Kay, executive producer Owen Wilson, Timothy Olyphant and Peter Dager attend an event celebrating the upcoming second season of Apple TV’s “Stick” at Chelsea Piers Golf Club.

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