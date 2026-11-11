Owen Wilson Crashes Timothy Olyphant's Interview to Talk STICK

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Owen Wilson interrupted Timothy Olyphant's interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about their work together on STICK, the Apple TV series in which the two actors play enemies. Wilson joined the conversation unannounced, turning Olyphant's sit-down with host Seth Meyers into a joint discussion of the show.

The pair talked about how they became friends while playing adversaries on STICK. Wilson stars in the Apple TV series, and the segment centered on the contrast between their on-screen rivalry and their off-screen relationship.

The conversation also covered filming the new season of STICK. Wilson and Olyphant discussed the production as it moves forward, with Meyers steering the exchange between the two guests.

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 ET/11:35 CT on NBC and streams on Peacock.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone