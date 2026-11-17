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Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) confirmed an additional world championship matchup for The Last Walk: Amanda Serrano vs. Skye Falzon, taking place Saturday, January 9 at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The event will broadcast co-exclusively in the U.S. on TNT, truTV and DAZN and worldwide on DAZN. Puerto Rico's undefeated pound-for-pound star and reigning WBA and Ring Magazine minimumweight world champion Oscar Collazo (15-0, 12 KOs) will defend his titles against top-ranked Filipino challenger Joey Canoy (26-5-2, 15 KOs) in the 12-round co-main event at 105lbs.

Also joining The Last Walk is MVP's undefeated featherweight contender Jan Paul Rivera (17-0, 7 KOs), currently ranked #11 by the WBA and #13 by the WBO, who will compete in a 10-round bout at 126lbs against a to-be-announced opponent. Former IBF world champion Shurretta Metcalf (15-6-1, 2 KOs) will also return in an eight-round bantamweight rematch against MVP's rising contender and Amanda Serrano protege Krystal Rosado (10-1, 2 KOs), who seeks redemption after Metcalf handed Rosado her first professional defeat in October 2025. Puerto Rican Olympian and undefeated second-generation prospect Juanmita Lopez (8-0, 4 KOs), son of former two-division world champion Juanma Lopez, will also compete in an eight-round super flyweight bout against a to-be-announced opponent.

Collazo vs. Canoy is co-promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, Miguel Cotto Promotions, and H2 Entertainment. Tickets for The Last Walk are on sale now at Ticketera.com.

Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, Founders of Most Valuable Promotions, said: 'Amanda Serrano's final fight deserves a card worthy of her extraordinary legacy, and we're delivering back-to-back championship fights alongside some of boxing's most compelling rising talent. Oscar Collazo is one of the sport's elite pound-for-pound champions, defending his titles against top-ranked international challenger Joey Canoy. The card also features undefeated prospects, top-ranked contenders and a highly anticipated rematch between former world champion Shurretta Metcalf and Krystal Rosado. On Saturday, January 9, we're honoring the Most Of All Time with a global showcase of championship boxing, live on DAZN from Puerto Rico.'

Oscar Collazo

Oscar Collazo continues to cement his dominance among boxing's pound-for-pound elite. In May 2023, the Villalba, Puerto Rico native first captured the WBO minimumweight world title, becoming the fastest Puerto Rican fighter to win a world championship in just seven professional bouts. In November 2024, he faced longtime WBA champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong in a historic unification and secured a seventh-round TKO to win the WBA belt and the division's first-ever Ring Magazine title. In March 2026, he successfully defended his WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine world titles, forcing his opponent's corner to stop the fight before the seventh round, marking his seventh consecutive title defense. In June 2026, 'El Pupilo' moved up two weight classes and earned a knockout victory to win the WBO International flyweight title. He remains one of the most dominant forces in the lower weight classes, with his sights set on becoming an undisputed champion.

Oscar Collazo said: 'I feel incredibly happy and grateful for the opportunity to return to the ring on Saturday, January 9th in my Puerto Rico, defend my WBA and Ring Magazine championships in front of my people, and face a great warrior like Joey Canoy, a fighter with experience who is coming here with a strong desire to secure the victory. It is a privilege for me to be part of this very special event, where we will have the chance to support our champion, Amanda Serrano, on a historic night—her farewell to boxing—taking place in front of her own people at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. It is an honor to share this moment with her and to be part of a fight card that is so significant for our sport and for Puerto Rico. I want to express my gratitude to Miguel Cotto Promotions, H2 Entertainment, and Golden Boy for making this great opportunity possible and for their continued efforts to provide me with the best platforms in my career. On Saturday, January 9th, we are going to leave everything in the ring and give Puerto Rico an unforgettable night! Amanda, count on me to celebrate this very special night together! Puerto Rico, I'll see you at the 'Choli'!'

In his latest outing, Collazo moved up two weight classes to make his flyweight debut and delivered a dominant performance against late-replacement contender Neider Valdez of Mexico. From the opening bell, Collazo showcased his superior skill and sharpness, scoring three knockdowns in the second round before securing the knockout victory. With the win, Collazo added the WBO International flyweight title to his collection of belts. Prior to that, he successfully defended his WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine world titles at the Honda Center, forcing the corner of Jesus Haro to stop the fight before the start of the seventh round. He further elevated his status in November 2024 during Golden Boy Promotions and Riyadh Season's 'Latino Night' in Riyadh, where he faced Niyomtrong in a historic unification bout. In May 2023, Collazo captured the WBO minimumweight world title with a seventh-round knockout of Melvin Jerusalem at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

Joey Canoy

Joey 'The Babyface' Canoy is an experienced southpaw from the Philippines, bringing a professional record of 26-5-2, with 15 wins coming by knockout. A former WBC International minimumweight champion, Canoy is currently ranked #2 by the WBC, #6 by the WBO, WBA and Ring Magazine, and #13 by the IBF. He will make his U.S. debut against Collazo with an opportunity to capture a world championship and establish himself among the division's elite.

Joey Canoy said: 'I'm excited for this opportunity. Our originally scheduled date didn't work out due to visa issues, but everything happens for a reason. I now have more time to train and become world champion.'

Jan Paul Rivera

Jan Paul Rivera, the 25-year-old undefeated featherweight contender from Salinas, Puerto Rico, was a decorated member of the Puerto Rican National Boxing Team, compiling more than 200 amateur bouts and earning two consecutive Puerto Rico Elite National Championships in 2020 and 2021, along with a silver medal at the 2018 AIBA Youth World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Since turning professional, Rivera has risen through the rankings, displaying technical skill, power and composure while remaining undefeated across fights in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Colombia. Rivera earned four wins in 2026, including appearances on Serrano vs. Tellez in January, MVPW-05 in August and Schofield vs. Bahdi in October. He will look to continue his unbeaten run and climb toward a world title opportunity on January 9.

Jan Paul Rivera said: 'I'm really happy to be fighting in front of my people again and to be part of such a special event at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. Being part of this historic card, where our great champion Amanda Serrano will be making her final appearance in the ring, makes it even more special. We're going to step into the ring and deliver a performance worthy of an event of this magnitude. We want to show that, with Amanda stepping away, Puerto Rican boxing is in good hands.'

Shurretta Metcalf

Shurretta 'Chiccn' Metcalf, a former IBF bantamweight world champion from Dallas, Texas, has fought her way from unconventional beginnings to the highest levels of professional boxing. After turning to underground boxing in 2012 to support her family, Metcalf transitioned to the professional ranks and captured her first world championship in October 2024 at Madison Square Garden with a unanimous decision victory over Miyo Yoshida. She returned to MSG in July 2025 to challenge Cherneka Johnson for the undisputed bantamweight world championship on MVP and Netflix's Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 card. In October 2025, Metcalf defeated Rosado, handing the rising contender her first professional loss. She now enters their rematch looking to repeat that result on another major international stage.

Shurretta Metcalf said: 'I got all the respect in the world for her and for Puerto Rico, I mean that. But respect don't change results. I beat her once, I'ma beat her again. Same fighter, same outcome, just a bigger stage. I'm honored to be on the undercard of the retirement fight of Amanda Serrano and I'm coming to put on a show!'

Born in Oak Cliff in Dallas, Texas, Metcalf grew up with her two younger siblings and hardworking single mother. A talented student, she was a standout basketball player and also excelled at track and field. She had her first son at 20 years old and her second son two years later. To support her family, Metcalf worked a variety of jobs before turning to underground boxing in 2012, competing in more than 100 fights. In 2016, she turned professional. She defeated Rosado on MVP's Most Valuable Prospects 16 in October 2025. Outside the ring, Metcalf owns and operates a boutique and salon, works as a personal trainer and runs a mobile bartending business. She is also launching her own workout clothing line, Elite Essence.

Krystal Rosado

Krystal Rosado, MVP's top-ranked bantamweight contender and Amanda Serrano's protege, is a 24-year-old Carolina, Puerto Rico native who made her professional debut on MVP's Most Valuable Prospects 2 in August 2023. She has since collected wins on major cards including Serrano vs. Ramos, Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland, Most Valuable Prospects 7 and 9, and MVP's fight week open workouts ahead of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3. She most recently earned victories on Serrano vs. Tellez in January 2026, the main card of MVPW-02 live on ESPN in April 2026, and MVPW-05 in August 2026. Currently ranked #6 by the WBA, #4 by the WBO and #8 by the IBF at 118lbs, Rosado will seek to avenge her only professional defeat when she faces Metcalf for the second time.

Krystal Rosado said: 'I'm returning to the ring Saturday, January 9th, and this time in my homeland, Puerto Rico! A new battle, the same dream, and an even greater hunger for victory in this rematch. What an honor to fight in front of my people! With God's help, let's go for another one!'

Rosado made her professional debut with a ferocious second-round KO, went on to collect a win on MVP's historic Serrano vs. Ramos card in October 2023, and appeared in front of her home fans at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan as part of Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland in March 2024, taking home a majority decision win. She followed that with a knockout victory at Most Valuable Prospects 7 in July 2024 and a unanimous decision win at Most Valuable Prospects 9 in October 2024. After another unanimous decision victory in March 2025, she participated in MVP's fight week open workouts ahead of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3, competing under equal rules with three-minute rounds and earning a unanimous decision victory.

Juanmita Lopez

Juanmita Lopez, the 20-year-old Puerto Rican Olympian and son of former two-division world champion Juan Manuel 'Juanma' Lopez, is one of boxing's promising second-generation prospects. Following his appearance at the 2024 Olympic Games, Lopez signed a long-term professional contract with Top Rank and made his professional debut in February 2025 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, scoring a first-round knockout. Now undefeated at 8-0 with four knockouts, Lopez will look to continue his ascent in the professional ranks as he competes on the historic farewell card of fellow Puerto Rican boxing star Amanda Serrano.

Juanmita Lopez said: 'Nothing motivates me more than fighting in front of my people. After an amazing year of growth in 2026, there's no better way to kick off 2027 than by stepping into the ring before my home crowd at Coliseo de Puerto Rico on a card that will be very special, as it marks the farewell of a legend like Amanda Serrano. It is an honor and a huge motivation to be part of this event. I'm training harder than ever to showcase my evolution with every fight and to deliver another great victory for my people. See you on January 9th at the Choli!'

The Last Walk

The Last Walk marks the final chapter in the legendary career of boxing trailblazer Amanda 'The MOAT' Serrano (50-4-1, 32 KOs), the seven-division world champion, Puerto Rico's first and only undisputed boxing world champion and one of the most accomplished and influential athletes in boxing history. In a fitting conclusion to a career defined by breaking barriers and fighting for choice and equality in women's boxing, Serrano will defend her unified WBO and WBA featherweight world titles at 126lbs against Australia's #4 WBA contender Skye Falzon (12-2, 7 KOs) over 12 three-minute rounds, under equal championship rules to men, and will seek to break the all-time women's knockout record.

For more information, follow on X via @MostVPromotions, or on Instagram via @MostValuablePromotions.

About Most Valuable Promotions

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) is a global combat sports and entertainment company built for the next generation of athletes and fans. The company operates across boxing, mixed martial arts, live events, media, content, athlete development, and global distribution, with a fighter-first philosophy centered on equitable compensation, maximum visibility, and long-term brand building.

Led by Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, MVP promotes some of the world's biggest combat sports events and represents a roster of nearly 400 elite athletes, including world champions, titleholders, contenders, and emerging stars. MVP's portfolio includes MVP, MVPW, and MVP MMA, bringing together premier boxing and mixed martial arts properties under one global brand.

Through partnerships with leading media and distribution platforms including Netflix, ESPN, Sky Sports, and an extensive international network reaching fans across more than 170 countries, MVP delivers world-class competition and entertainment to audiences worldwide. By combining elite athletes, premium live events, compelling storytelling, and global media reach, MVP is building the future of combat sports.

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