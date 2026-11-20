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Pianist Orli Shaham performs with São Paulo Symphony Orchestra, live-streamed worldwide from Brazil, Saturday, November 21, at 2:30 pm EST.

This weekend, Orli Shaham is in Brazil for performances with the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra and conductor David Robertson. The program features Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 2, and audiences across the globe can live-stream the Saturday performance on November 21, at 2:30 pm EST, on the orchestra's YouTube page, or watch on demand anytime within a 72 hour period after the stream.

While in São Paulo, Shaham also performs a solo recital featuring works by Clara Schumann, Frederic Chopin, John Adams, and Sarah Kirkland Snider, on Sunday, November 22 at Estação Motiva Cultural as part of the Temporada Osesp 2026.

Celebrating Brewers' World Series Win with Milwaukee Symphony

In late October, the Milwaukee Brewers won their first ever World Series. Shaham happened to be in town to perform with the Milwaukee Symphony as the city's baseball team clinched the title.

After a slight schedule change to accommodate the parade downtown outside the Bradley Symphony Center, the performances went on and Shaham delighted local audiences with her rendition of Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 1 with conductor Kirstiina Poska.

New Recording: Piano Works by Clara Schumann

Orli Shaham returns to the recording studio in a few weeks to record a new album dedicated to the piano works of Clara Schumann. The album features the Romance for violin and piano, for which she will be joined by her brother Gil Shaham.

This recording is the next step in Shaham's multi-year 'Clara Project,' and comes on the heels of a sold-out celebration of Clara Schumann at Merkin Hall, about which Jon Sobel of Blog Critics wrote: 'the tribute ... soulfully performed and historically contextualized, was a significant step in both establishing that missing 'performance tradition' and elevating Clara Schumann to her rightful place in classical music history.'

From the Top Episode Wins Signal Award

Shaham's interview on From the Top with pianist Alexander Zhou, which was nominated for a Signal Award in October, won the Listeners' Choice award for 'Best Video Guest.' The episode is available on YouTube or From The Top's website.

Since 2020, Shaham has been Co-host and Creative of the NPR show, which is broadcast across the country. New episodes air on radio the weeks of November 23 and November 30, and programs are available on demand at FromTheTop.org/Listen.

About Orli Shaham

Pianist Orli Shaham has performed with many of the major orchestras around the world, and has appeared in recital internationally, from Carnegie Hall to the Sydney Opera House.

In 2024, Shaham released the final volumes of the complete piano sonatas by Mozart. Her discography includes over a dozen titles on Deutsche Gramophone, Sony, Canary Classics and other labels.

Shaham is on the piano and chamber music faculty at The Juilliard School. She is Artistic Director of Pacific Symphony's chamber series Café Ludwig in California, and is a Co-Host and Creative for the national radio program From the Top.







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