NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Grammy-winning, multi-platinum artist Olivia Rodrigo released 'miss this christmas (Amazon Music Original),' a new holiday song available to stream exclusively on Amazon Music. The track arrives just in time for the holiday season and follows the November 6 release of 'take me home (4 christmas),' Rodrigo's first official Christmas song.

Like 'take me home (4 christmas),' 'miss this christmas' was written by Rodrigo with Dan Nigro and Amy Allen, with Nigro producing.

The release caps a busy holiday season for Rodrigo on Amazon Music. Earlier this month, Amazon Music released 'take me home (4 christmas) (Songline Version),' a reimagined performance of the holiday track filmed at Brooklyn Botanic Garden in New York City and directed by Bradley J. Calder. The Songline Version is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Music, and the accompanying video is available on YouTube and in the Amazon Music app.

Rodrigo's third studio album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, was just nominated for 7 Grammy Awards including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. It became the biggest solo debut of 2026, debuting atop the Billboard 200 and topping charts in 17 countries. YSPSFAGSIL is the longest-running No. 1 album of the year on the Billboard 200.

Rodrigo is currently on her sold-out The Unraveled Tour, with more than 1 million tickets sold globally, adding stops due to demand and breaking several venue records.

'miss this christmas (Amazon Music Original)' joins Amazon Music's global lineup of exclusive Amazon Music Original holiday songs, led by Elton John and CMAT's new rendition of 'Step Into Christmas (Amazon Music Original)' and including new holiday songs and reimagined covers from The Beaches, The Head and the Heart, Elvis Crespo featuring Fernando Villalona and Lomiiel, Hoshi, Raya Real, Sal Da Vinci, Giovanni Zarrella, and more.

About Amazon Music

Amazon Music is an immersive audio entertainment service that connects fans, artists, and creators through music, podcasts, and culture. Amazon Music brings fans closer to what they love, with curated and personalized playlists, artist livestreams, artist merch, and Amazon Exclusive podcasts. Prime members get access to more than 100 million songs in shuffle mode, All-Access playlists, plus the largest catalog of ad-free top podcasts, included with their membership. Customers can upgrade to Amazon Music Unlimited for full, on-demand access to 100 million songs, as well as millions of songs in HD, Ultra HD, and Spatial audio, and the world's largest selection of audiobooks from Audible. Anyone can listen to Amazon Music by downloading the free Amazon Music app, or wherever they listen to music, including Alexa-enabled devices. Learn more at amazon.com/music.





Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone