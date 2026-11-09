My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Olivia Colman, Sam Neill and Jai Courtney Star in THE FOX Trailer Released Ahead of December Release
The film follows a man who makes a deal with a fox to save his relationship, with Damon Herriman and Claudia Doumit also in the cast.
A trailer has been released for THE FOX, directed by Dario Russo, which is set to open in theaters December 4.
The film stars Jai Courtney ('Dutton Ranch'), Emily Browning (LEGEND), Olivia Colman (WICKER), Claudia Doumit ('The Boys'), Sam Neill (JURASSIC PARK franchise) and Damon Herriman ('Neagley').
Synopsis
Nick (Jai Courtney), affable heir to a wealthy rural landowner, discovers his fiancée, Kori (Emily Browning), is cheating on him and wants nothing more than to just fix the problem. One night, he captures a rogue Fox (Olivia Colman), and she offers him a trade-off: if Nick lets her live, the Fox will help him save his relationship. All he has to do is push Kori into a magic hole with the power to change her into the perfect partner. Nick follows the Fox's advice and the Kori who re-emerges seems to be everything he ever wanted. Until her strange new quirks make him question his decision.
Cast and Creative Team
Cast: Jai Courtney ('Dutton Ranch'), Emily Browning (LEGEND), Olivia Colman (WICKER), Claudia Doumit ('The Boys'), Sam Neill (JURASSIC PARK franchise), Damon Herriman ('Neagley')
Written, Directed & Edited By: Dario Russo ('Danger 5')
Produced By: Kristina Ceyton, Samantha Jennings, Carly Maple
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